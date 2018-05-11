Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Munhall's Gabby Barrett is odds-on favorite to win 'American Idol'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, May 11, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Munhall's Gabby Barrett has made it to the Top 5 on 'American Idol.'
Updated 10 hours ago

Munhall native Gabby Barrett's powerful vocals have made her a Top 5 finalist in the current season of "American Idol."

What are the odds of her winning the long-running ABC singing competition? Pretty good, according to Sports Betting Experts.

The website's latest poll put her at the top of the list, with odds of +150.

Here's how her competition ranked:

Cade Foehner, +350

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, +750

Maddie Poppe, +750

Michael J. Woodard, +1,500

Throughout the season, Barrett's country chops have earned high praise and speculation that she'd be tough to beat.

After she belted out Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" on April 22, tvline.com writer Andy Swift gave her his top hotness rating of five bonfire emojis.

At tasteofcountry.com, writer Tricia Despres says though her vocal ability has been apparent from the beginning, her growth as a singer also has been evident from week to week.

She stretched beyond her country comfort zone into R&B on the May 6 episode with Prince's "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore."

Lionel Richie said she owned the song. Katy Perry said she was ready to go on tour. Luke Bryan called it a mic-drop moment.

They're just saying what fans have known since the start of the season.

The "American Idol" Season 16 finale will span two nights, with the first two-hour segment airing at 8 p.m. May 20. The second part will air the following night at the same time, culminating with the winner being revealed.

Yinzer Nation says, go, Gabby!

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

