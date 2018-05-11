Munhall's Gabby Barrett is odds-on favorite to win 'American Idol'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Munhall native Gabby Barrett's powerful vocals have made her a Top 5 finalist in the current season of "American Idol."

What are the odds of her winning the long-running ABC singing competition? Pretty good, according to Sports Betting Experts.

The website's latest poll put her at the top of the list, with odds of +150.

Here's how her competition ranked:

Cade Foehner, +350

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, +750

Maddie Poppe, +750

Michael J. Woodard, +1,500

Throughout the season, Barrett's country chops have earned high praise and speculation that she'd be tough to beat.

After she belted out Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" on April 22, tvline.com writer Andy Swift gave her his top hotness rating of five bonfire emojis.

At tasteofcountry.com, writer Tricia Despres says though her vocal ability has been apparent from the beginning, her growth as a singer also has been evident from week to week.

She stretched beyond her country comfort zone into R&B on the May 6 episode with Prince's "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore."

Lionel Richie said she owned the song. Katy Perry said she was ready to go on tour. Luke Bryan called it a mic-drop moment.

That was so special @GabbyBarrett_ . Well done girl. #AmericanIdol — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 7, 2018

They're just saying what fans have known since the start of the season.

Big CONGRATS to @GabbyBarrett_ on her success so far on @AmericanIdol Keep killing it! #PittsburghProud — Chris Jamison (@iamchrisjamison) May 7, 2018

Proud as punch! You did that song a whole lotta justice. Never doubted you for a second @GabbyBarrett_ #AmericanIdol #TeamGabby #GeeBees pic.twitter.com/eOJRx7XtuH — Gabby Barrett Fanpage (@hailqueengabby) May 7, 2018

The "American Idol" Season 16 finale will span two nights, with the first two-hour segment airing at 8 p.m. May 20. The second part will air the following night at the same time, culminating with the winner being revealed.

Yinzer Nation says, go, Gabby!

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.