NBC's fall schedule: All 'Chicago' on Wednesdays and a comedy block on Thursdays

Fans of Chicago television shows should clear their Wednesday nights.

NBC announced its fall schedule on Sunday, and it includes two new dramas and a new comedy. The network has also rearranged its schedule, resulting in a trio of shows set in Chicago on Wednesdays and a two-hour comedy block on Thursdays.

"Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." — all produced by Dick Wolf, the creator of "Law & Order" — will air from 8 through 11 p.m., meaning three hours of Windy City drama to help you through hump day. The decision will allow more opportunity for the shows to "overlap and cross over," NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt told reporters on Wednesday.

"We'd flirted with doing it in the past. We just looked at the landscape and saw it as a chance to try them together," Greenblatt said, adding, "We thought it was a fun way to energize Wednesday."

The network made headlines Saturday when it picked up the critically beloved "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" after Fox canceled it, which prompted an outpouring of support from disappointed fans of the show.

NBC is jubilant over 'rescuing' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' saying it fits better in their comedy lineup than Fox's https://t.co/gppkIqN32K pic.twitter.com/IYzS2zV05U — UPROXX (@UPROXX) May 14, 2018

NBC's first season of the show won't air until 2019, but Greenblatt said the network is "thrilled to have it," calling it the missing piece for the network's jigsaw puzzle of comedy.

"We think it fits into our brand of comedy in many ways better than it ever fit into the Fox brand of comedy," he said.

Until then, comedy fans have Thursday nights — which will feature a two-hour block of sitcoms, including "I Feel Bad," a new comedy from Aseem Batra that is produced by Amy Poehler and is about a woman named Emet who is struggling to be "perfectly okay with being imperfect." The night also includes "Will & Grace," which is enjoying a successful reboot after being off the air for more than a decade.

NBC reveals its 2018-2019 lineup, including a Wednesday made up of all Chicago shows from Dick Wolf, and a 'Law & Order: SVU' move to Thursdays at 10 p.m. Plus: NBC Boss Reveals Why He Saved #BrooklynNineNine , and When It Will Be Back https://t.co/xZiJjsBCer via @indiewire — Michael Schneider (@franklinavenue) May 13, 2018

NBC is also betting heavily on a new drama called "New Amsterdam," which is scheduled for the coveted time slot after "This is Us" on Tuesdays. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold and follows Dr. Max Goodwin, a doctor who wants to "to tear up the bureaucracy" at the underfunded hospital where he works, which is based on Bellevue, the New York institution that is the nation's oldest public hospital.

"It was just one of those pilots that knocked us over," Greenblatt said. "We loved it in the development stage, and it just came together beautifully."

The network is also launching a new "Lost"-esque drama called "Manifest," about 191 passengers of an airplane that experiences severe turbulence during a short flight. When it lands, the impossible has occurred: The world has aged five years, even though they were only in the sky for a few hours. The drama will air on Mondays in a comfortable time slot after "The Voice."

NBC's 2018-19 Lineup: Get details on the 8 new shows headed to the net next season https://t.co/RtlfBLnPbx #Upfronts2018 pic.twitter.com/HWknp7k5fB — metacritic (@metacritic) May 13, 2018

---

FALL 2017 PRIME-TIME LINEUP ON NBC

MONDAY

8 p.m.: "The Voice"

10 p.m.: "Manifest"

TUESDAY

8 p.m.: "The Voice"

9 p.m.: "This is Us"

9:30 p.m.: "New Amsterdam"

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m.: "Chicago Med"*

9 p.m.: "Chicago Fire"*

10 p.m.: "Chicago P.D."

THURSDAY

8 p.m.: "Superstore"

8:30 p.m.: "The Good Place"

9 p.m.: "Will & Grace"

9:30 p.m. "I Feel Bad"

10 p.m.: "Law & Order: SVU"*

FRIDAY

8 p.m.: "Blindspot"

9 p.m.: "Midnight, Texas"*

10 p.m.: "Dateline NBC"

SATURDAY

8 p.m.: "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery"

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: "Football Night in America"

8:20 p.m.: "Sunday Night Football"

(* Moved to a new time slot)