Gabby Barrett's homecoming includes Primanti's, Pirates game, outdoor concert

As if prepping for the "American Idol" finale isn't hectic enough, Top 3 finalist and Munhall native Gabby Barrett will give a free concert at 7 p.m. today at the Rivers Casino outdoor amphitheater.

The concert on Pittsburgh's North Shore is open to all, although no one under the age of 21 is allowed on Rivers Casino property, including the parking garage and inside the casino.

Free concert with 'American Idol' contestant Gabby Barrett to be held Tuesday at Rivers Casino Amphitheater https://t.co/Z3ZZxFVmZP pic.twitter.com/f6hr5cZ8Ue — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) May 14, 2018

Prior to the concert, Barrett will throw out the first pitch at PNC Park before the Pirates play the Chicago White Sox.

"American Idol" will film the short parade as Barrett travels from PNC Park to the amphitheater. Parade-goers are encouraged to make signs showing their support. Temporary road closures and the expected gathering of Barrett's fans will affect traffic on Casino Drive between 4:30 and 6 p.m., according to the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Gabby has a billboard in Pittsburgh!! (Gabby Barrett on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/zV4zDo7ulz — Gabby Barrett Updates (@gabbybupdates) May 13, 2018

It's going to be a busy day for the 18-year-old with the soulful, country voice.

Barrett will be at Primanti Bros. in the Strip District from 3:30 to 5 p.m. to sample the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich renamed "The Gabby" for the day in her honor.

Pittsburgh born and bred @AmericanIdol finalist @GabbyBarrett_ will be stopping by The Strip TOMORROW 5/15 between 3:30 and 5p and she'd love to meet ya! — Primanti Bros (@primantibros) May 14, 2018

According to her Instagram page, Barrett also will be at the West Mifflin Goodwill Store at 1 p.m.

