Journey frontman surprises Gabby Barrett on 'American Idol' finale

Gabby Barrett wrapped up the competitive portion of her musical journey on "American Idol" Sunday night.

And she has her eyes on the prize.

The top 3 finalists — Barrett, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Pope — each sang a previously performed song from earlier in the season, a winner's single (chosen by "American Idol") and a hometown dedication song.

The first half of Season 16's two-part finale featured Barrett discussing the challenge of being compared to Carrie Underwood, her self-proclaimed idol.

"I think I am capable of winning," Barrett told guest mentor Bobby Bones during the kickoff finale event on Sunday, when asked by Bones if she could win.

"110 percent I want to be a country star," she said.

You can't ride in that little red wagon, but you can listen to @GabbyBarrett_ crush it over and over! #AmericanIdol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/2z1BtAUzgy — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 21, 2018

Barrett, 18, of Munhall, performed three songs Sunday: new single "Rivers Deep," "Little Red Wagon" by Miranda Lambert and hometown dedication song, "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.

Judge Lionel Richie praised Barrett's singing, using the word "comfortable" to describe her presence onstage.

Luke Bryan added that Barrett is one of the best singers he has ever heard.

It was a last chance to impress the voters of America, but longtime Team Gabby fan Kristen Brodak of Pittsburgh said Barrett is the obvious winner.

"Gabby should win because she is a beautiful person inside and out and she is able to entertain and cross over genres of music with ease," said Brodak, busy selling Gabby T-shirts at an "American Idol" watch party at Crafthouse Stage and Grill in Baldwin Borough.

"Tonight is the last night to vote," said dad Blase Barrett. "Gabby wants to bring home a win for Pittsburgh."

"Big day today," Gabby Barrett posted Sunday on her Facebook page. "Last time I'll be asking for your votes. What an emotional journey this has been. I feel like I'm part of the Stanley Cup or Super Bowl of music."

Pittsburgh was on full display during Gabby's hometown visit segment that aired Sunday.

"Oh I love my hometown so much," Barrett shouted from the open window of a stretch limo that took her to various Pittsburgh events last week. During her one-day whirlwind visit, Barrett stopped at her home in Munhall as the reality of her celebrity status sunk in. She sat on her bed and noted, "Now to think I am in the top 3 (of 'American Idol'), it's just surreal."

Barrett dedicated her last performance on Sunday's show to Pittsburgh.

Little did Barrett realize who exactly was in the audience watching.

"She was amazing, that's my critique," said surprise "Idol" audience guest and Journey frontman Steve Perry as he joined Barrett and show host Ryan Seacrest onstage after her performance. "It was the most amazing version I've ever heard."

To vote for @GabbyBarrett_ , use the American Idol app, go to https://t.co/zflQXnsvHE , or text using the information below #AmericanIdol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/DRPVW836a4 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 21, 2018

Barrett, noticeably shocked and surprised to see Perry in person, gushed, "It's an honor to sing in front of you."

Nate Walker, Barrett's longtime friend since their Lamb of God choir singing days in Homestead, knows Barrett is going for the win. They reunited last week during Barrett's hometown visit.

"Gabby has fought to bring this win to you," Walker said. "Vote with your heart and you just may work a miracle."

Voting is open until 9 a.m. Monday.