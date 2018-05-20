Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Journey frontman surprises Gabby Barrett on 'American Idol' finale

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, May 20, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
Gabby Barrett on American Idol
Gabby Barrett on American Idol

Updated 5 hours ago

Gabby Barrett wrapped up the competitive portion of her musical journey on "American Idol" Sunday night.

And she has her eyes on the prize.

The top 3 finalists — Barrett, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Pope — each sang a previously performed song from earlier in the season, a winner's single (chosen by "American Idol") and a hometown dedication song.

The first half of Season 16's two-part finale featured Barrett discussing the challenge of being compared to Carrie Underwood, her self-proclaimed idol.

"I think I am capable of winning," Barrett told guest mentor Bobby Bones during the kickoff finale event on Sunday, when asked by Bones if she could win.

"110 percent I want to be a country star," she said.

Barrett, 18, of Munhall, performed three songs Sunday: new single "Rivers Deep," "Little Red Wagon" by Miranda Lambert and hometown dedication song, "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.

Judge Lionel Richie praised Barrett's singing, using the word "comfortable" to describe her presence onstage.

Luke Bryan added that Barrett is one of the best singers he has ever heard.

It was a last chance to impress the voters of America, but longtime Team Gabby fan Kristen Brodak of Pittsburgh said Barrett is the obvious winner.

"Gabby should win because she is a beautiful person inside and out and she is able to entertain and cross over genres of music with ease," said Brodak, busy selling Gabby T-shirts at an "American Idol" watch party at Crafthouse Stage and Grill in Baldwin Borough.

"Tonight is the last night to vote," said dad Blase Barrett. "Gabby wants to bring home a win for Pittsburgh."

"Big day today," Gabby Barrett posted Sunday on her Facebook page. "Last time I'll be asking for your votes. What an emotional journey this has been. I feel like I'm part of the Stanley Cup or Super Bowl of music."

Pittsburgh was on full display during Gabby's hometown visit segment that aired Sunday.

"Oh I love my hometown so much," Barrett shouted from the open window of a stretch limo that took her to various Pittsburgh events last week. During her one-day whirlwind visit, Barrett stopped at her home in Munhall as the reality of her celebrity status sunk in. She sat on her bed and noted, "Now to think I am in the top 3 (of 'American Idol'), it's just surreal."

Barrett dedicated her last performance on Sunday's show to Pittsburgh.

Little did Barrett realize who exactly was in the audience watching.

"She was amazing, that's my critique," said surprise "Idol" audience guest and Journey frontman Steve Perry as he joined Barrett and show host Ryan Seacrest onstage after her performance. "It was the most amazing version I've ever heard."

Barrett, noticeably shocked and surprised to see Perry in person, gushed, "It's an honor to sing in front of you."

Nate Walker, Barrett's longtime friend since their Lamb of God choir singing days in Homestead, knows Barrett is going for the win. They reunited last week during Barrett's hometown visit.

"Gabby has fought to bring this win to you," Walker said. "Vote with your heart and you just may work a miracle."

Voting is open until 9 a.m. Monday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me