As 'American Idol' finale approaches, where are the former winners ... and losers?

As Munhall's Gabby Barrett awaits the results of tonight's live "American Idol" Season 16 finale, she's surely thought of this: while winning the popular singing competition certainly helps your career, it doesn't guarantee you won't end up on a "Where Are They Now?" list.

Consider the list of former winners — it's a mixed bag, for sure.

Where are the winners?

You've certainly heard of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. It's been a while since their wins, so maybe you didn't even know that "Idol" is where they got their starts.

Clarkson, winner of the inaugural Season 1 in 2002, is a multiplatinum pop vocalist and multi-Grammy Award winner who now serves as a coach for other aspiring stars on NBC's "The Voice."

AHHHHHH KELLY CLARKSON! RETWEET if our Coach slayed your whole entire life hosting the #BBMAs tonight. pic.twitter.com/1EbcDTDG7C — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 21, 2018

Season 4 winner and country music superstar Underwood has sold more than 16 million albums in the United States alone, has seven Grammys and is consistently ranked on Forbes' lists of top-earning musicians.

Though not household names, Ruben Studdard, Fantasia Barrino, Jordin Sparks and Scotty McCreery all have solid careers in the music biz.

Taylor Hicks (remember his Season 5 "Soul Patrol"?) is doing OK for himself, too, just not in music: he owns rental properties and an Alabama barbecue joint and has a food and travel show on the INSP Network.

Can I get #SoulPatrol to trend on Twitter so @TaylorHicks will release a new album — Jason Schaefer (@VEEPJS) May 12, 2018

Then there are Lee DeWyze, Caleb Johnson and Nick Fradiani.

Remember them? Didn't think so.

Also-rans are OK

While it might be a blow to the ego, being a runner-up is in no way a career-killer. These also-rans are doing OK.

Chris Daughtry might be the most successful of the group. He made the final four of Season 5 before getting the ax, but the rocker is reportedly the third most successful "Idol" alum in terms of record sales after Underwood and Clarkson.

Adam Lambert parlayed his big voice into a Grammy for best male pop performance in 2011 and is currently fronting a tour of the surviving members of Queen. The Season 8 runner-up was the highest earning "Idol" alum in 2015.

Clay Aiken took a surprising and controversial (to fans, at least) second-place to Studdard in Season 2, but his debut album went multiplatinum and he's performed on Broadway. He also ran (unsuccessfully) in for Congress in North Carolina's Second District.

Then there were these...

Other contestants just linger in the public memory, but not necessarily for their vocal chops.

Remember William Hung and his 2004 off-key audition of Ricky Martin's "She Bangs"? Not being able to carry a tune in a bucket didn't stop him from getting a record deal, or from doing commercials and television appearances. He's now settled into a non-singing role with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Remember the wavery vocals of Sanjaya Malakar in Season 6? Judge Simon Cowell called him one of the worst contestants ever, but fans voted him into seventh place. Maybe it was for his exotic good looks and his ever-changing hairstyles (including the "ponyhawk").

And then there was Corey Clark. He was disqualified in Season 2 for not revealing his previous arrest record to the producers. Then he claimed an intimate relationship with then-judge Paula Abdul. As if...

Regardless of tonight's results, we're betting on Gabby to end up with the Kellys and the Carries, instead of the Calebs and the Coreys.

Who will be named as the #AmericanIdol ?! Find out during our Grand Finale LIVE TONIGHT at 9|8c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/U3KtlgdnbE — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 21, 2018

She will perform tonight with fellow competition survivors Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson on the finale of "American Idol" Season 16 at 9 p.m. tonight on ABC.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.