Gabby Barrett's fun ride continues despite not winning 'American Idol'
Updated 4 hours ago
Just because her time on ABC's "American Idol" ended, doesn't mean Munhall's Gabby Barrett is stopping, despite her returning home May 23 after an amazing experience in California.
The blond singer captured the hearts of not only Pittsburghers but fans across the country watched her voice help her make it to the top three.
Within the past three days, she's continuing to make noise as one of the choices to appear on ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on May 29 — you can vote for Gabby on the show's website.
Live's American Idol Encore | LIVE with Kelly and Ryan https://t.co/Bqq36GJ5xE— Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) May 23, 2018
Barrett got to hang out with “The Bachelor" and Mario Lopez.
Got to meet and hang out with Ben Higgins ( The Bachelor) And Mario Lopez. In the same day. Now that's not a bad day!!— Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) May 23, 2018
She also went live at On Air/Ryan Seacrest Facebook to answer questions from fans.
Seacrest, OUT! See you next season #AmericanIdol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/1etcjN2wLt— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2018
Things might cool off a bit now that she's back home in Pittsburgh, but with Barrett, chances are we will see her not only around town but continuing her muscial career on stage somewhere!