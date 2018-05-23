Greensburg native's 'Star Trek' fan series recognized with 2 awards

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Star Trek fan series headed up by Greensburg native Vic Mignogna was recently recognized with two awards.

" Star Trek Continues " received a "Gold Award" in the online scripted web series category at the 39th annual Telly Awards . It also received a "People's Telly" award for its 11th and final episode, "To Boldly Go, Part II," which was released in November.

"How cool is that?!," the show said on its Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone who voted for us for the Ep. 11 People's Telly, and thank you to the Tellys judges for honoring our entire series in such a wonderful way!"

'Star Trek Continues' was done in the style of the original series, which aired for three seasons from 1966 to 1969.

Mignogna portrays Capt. Kirk, and was a writer, director and executive producer of the series, which sought to bridge the gap between the final episode of the original series and the first movie, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," which was released in 1979.

Episodes of "Star Trek Continues" are available for viewing on YouTube .

