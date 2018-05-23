Harvey Weinstein under federal investigation over alleged sex abuse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by federal prosecutors in connection with his alleged serial sexual abuse of women.

The disgraced film mogul's attorney Ben Brafman said Wednesday he has met with prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and plans to meet with them again in the coming weeks “in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding.”

“Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts,” Brafman said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the feds are examining whether Weinstein committed a federal sex crime, which would likely involve him persuading one of his alleged victims to cross state lines.

The Daily News has previously reported that the NYPD is prepared to arrest Weinstein but is waiting on the go-ahead from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

The prosecutor has been criticized for his handling of the case.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse and rape. He allegedly threatened many of the women that he would ruin their careers in Hollywood if they did not submit to his sick desires. He now faces dozens of lawsuits on both sides of the country, as well as overseas.

Vance's office did not immediately comment on the federal probe. He has previously said that prosecutors face a higher standard to win a case than cops do when making an arrest.