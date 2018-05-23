Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Michael Jackson estate slams ABC TV special on his last days

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
The late Michael Jackson speaks at a press conference in 2009 at the London O2 Arena.
Associated Press
The late Michael Jackson speaks at a press conference in 2009 at the London O2 Arena.

Updated 19 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — The estate of Michael Jackson is objecting to an ABC TV special on the end of the King of Pop's life, calling it a crass attempt to exploit Jackson without respect for his legacy or children.

The estate said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” is not sponsored or approved by Jackson's heirs, and will most likely violate their intellectual property rights — an assertion ABC denies.

Advertising for the two-hour documentary set to air Thursday night says it will reveal new information on Jackson and focuses on his apparent decline in the run-up to his death at 50 on June 25, 2009.

“We believe the special to be another crass and unauthorized attempt to exploit the life, music and image of Michael Jackson without respect for Michael's legacy, intellectual property rights or his children,” the estate's statement says.

But the network says the documentary is a legitimate work of journalism on a newsworthy subect.

“ABC News' documentary explores the life, career and legacy of Michael Jackson, who remains of great interest to people worldwide,” ABC said in a statement.

The estate said ABC was using a copyrighted silhouette and photo to promote the special, but it stopped after demands from Jackson attorneys. The estate expects other intellectual property will be used without permission, including music, photos and artwork.

“It is particularly disheartening that Disney, a company known to strongly believe in protecting its own IP rights, would choose to ignore these rights belonging to the Estate,” the statement said. ABC is owned by Disney.

ABC responded that the “program does not infringe on his estate's rights, but as a courtesy, we removed a specific image from the promotional material.”

An autopsy determined that Jackson died of acute propofol intoxication. The superstar had been taking the prescription anesthetic as a sleep aid during preparations for a series of comeback concerts called “This Is It.”

Former cardiologist Conrad Murray was convicted in 2011 of involuntary manslaughter for giving Jackson a fatal dose of the drug. He served two years in jail for causing Jackson's death. Murray's conviction was upheld in 2014.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me