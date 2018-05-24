Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Survivor' final vote ends in tie, Philadelphia man wins

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 24, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Wendell Holland, the winner of Survivor: Ghost Island, poses for a photo. For the first time in 36 seasons, the season finale of “Survivor: Ghost Island” ended in a tie. Host Jeff Probst on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, revealed jurors in Fiji were deadlocked at five votes apiece for Holland and Domenick Abbate. It was up to the third member of the final three to break the tie and Laurel Johnson cast her vote for Holland. (Monty Brinton/CBS via AP)
LOS ANGELES — History was made on the CBS reality series “Survivor.”

For the first time in 36 seasons, the season finale ended in a tie.

Host Jeff Probst on Wednesday night revealed jurors on “Survivor: Ghost Island” in Fiji were deadlocked at five votes apiece for Wendell Holland and construction supervisor Domenick Abbate of Nesconset, New York.

It was up to the third member of the final three, Laurel Johnson, to break the tie.

Johnson cast her vote for Holland. The 33-year-old furniture builder from Philadelphia received the $1 million prize.

