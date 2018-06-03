Writing, producing, acting the perfect trifecta for Fawn Township native Karah Supik Donovan

Reporting on storms and sunshine helped Karah Supik Donovan weather the business of acting.

The Fawn Township native is making her mark in Hollywood — living in Los Angeles, Calif. — after working as a broadcaster for AccuWeather.

“My time as a weathercaster allowed me to become comfortable in front of the camera,” she says. “And I learned to deliver under pressure.”

That shows in her performances, both on the big screen and the small. Donovan is currently a part of the mid-1800s period drama “Heartwood,” due to be released later this year.

“Not only am I acting in it, I'm also producing and writing,” she says. “I absolutely love expressing myself artistically in every aspect of filmmaking. It's thrilling and rewarding to see all of the elements come together, creating something so beautiful. Having the opportunity to work with so many different people and departments on this film, I have so much admiration and respect for other people's artistic expertise.”

She says beyond her work on “Heartwood,” she hopes to continue to work more in both film and television.

Another recent project for Donovan was the role of Mary Fox on CBS' “The Inspectors.” It's a Saturday morning children's drama series. She says from the moment she read the script she knew she wanted to be part of the final episode, which aired May 12.

Set in Washington, D.C., and inspired by real cases handled by the United States Postal Inspection Service, “The Inspectors” follows Preston Wainwright (Bret Green), a determined, disabled teen, as he interns for his U.S. Postal Inspector mom, Amanda (Jessica Lundy) and her partner, Mitch (Terry Serpico). Together, they solve crimes ranging from internet scams, identity and mail theft to consumer fraud. Donovan's character was that of a concerned mom.

“While on set, you could feel the energy and excitement regarding this two-part finale,” says Donovan, whose daughter on the show, Helen, went missing during a storm so her mother teamed up with the Inspectors to find the youngster and deliver her medicine. “I love that ‘The Inspectors' always has a positive message centered on educating people about making good choices and overcoming challenges.”

Tough role

“While it was an emotionally tough role, having Jessica Lundy as my scene partner was such a gift as she was so present and connected,” Donovan says.

Her colleagues knew how to lighten the mood after a serious scene by breaking out in song and dance, Donovan says. Bryan Curb, the showrunner and director of the two-part finale, was not only professional, he was so kind and an overall pleasure to work with, Donovan says.

She auditioned for the show multiple times over its three seasons, so it became about finding the perfect fit. She says landing the role was important to her because of the emotional content and storyline, as well as the overall positive message “The Inspectors” delivers, she says.

“That's a great reminder to always work hard and to be persistent,” she says. “‘The Inspectors' is a show that the whole family can sit down and watch together, so it was special for me that I could share with my family and friends with kids about this particular show and role. She says she was looking forward to seeing her niece Laney's reaction to watching her aunt on television for the first time.

Other notable roles

In recent years, Donovan has had a recurring role as Bethany on “Hart of Dixie.” She's also appeared on “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “90210” and NBC's long-running daytime series, “Days of Our Lives.”

“Growing up in Pittsburgh has taught me what hard work looks like and instilled in me the value of family and my faith,” Donovan says. “Thanks to social media, I feel the support from everyone back home, and I thank you.”

She would love for her career to bring her back to Pittsburgh. “Pittsburgh has its share of Hollywood projects, and I'd love the opportunity to come back and work in my hometown,” she says. “Now, that would be full circle.”

It surely would be for a girl who recalls playing in the woods or in the “crick” for most of her childhood in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Her late father, Michael Supik, owned and operated Beaches Pizza in Natrona Heights and M.S. Refreshments in Tarentum. Her sister, Katie Supik Resick owns and operates, Optimal Health and Wellness Chiropractic and Fitness Center in Natrona Heights.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.