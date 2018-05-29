Pandas. On Carnegie Science Center's giant screen. In 3D. What more do you need?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It will be panda-monium beginning June 8 as the Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh screens "Pandas 3D," an IMAX original film that details a captive-born panda's introduction into the wild.

The documentary is narrated by actress Kristen Bell.

Described by Bell as an immersive and educational film, "Pandas 3D" follows scientists at Chengdu Panda Base in China who are taking their captive breeding program to the next level by preparing captive-born cubs for the wild, according to a release. A researcher initiates a new method of introduction inspired by a rural New Hampshire black bear rehabilitator.

This cross-cultural collaboration of techniques becomes a life-changing journey for one especially charming panda named Qian Qian, the release says.

Qian Qian is captured with 4K digital technology in the Sichuan mountains as she experiences nature for the first time and discovers the wild.

"I was surprised to learn humans were more of a threat to pandas than their natural predators because of deforestation, but I was also surprised by how inspiring conservation scientists are, who work across cultural lines and across countries to share information with each other, " Bell told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's March premiere.

"'Pandas' is one of the many new and exciting films coming to The Rangos this summer," said The Rangos Giant Cinema Senior Director Chad Hunter in the release. "We are thrilled to offer a glimpse into the lives of these incredibly rare animals. Our giant screen, brilliant images and crystal-clear sound will transport the audience to destinations and scenic vistas that will amaze them."

The Rangos Giant Cinema will show "Pandas 3D" from June 8 through 21.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.