Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Pandas. On Carnegie Science Center's giant screen. In 3D. What more do you need?

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 2:28 p.m.
The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh will screen “Pandas 3D,” an IMAX original film that details a captive-born panda’s introduction into the wild, from June 8 to 21.
IMAX
The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh will screen “Pandas 3D,” an IMAX original film that details a captive-born panda’s introduction into the wild, from June 8 to 21.

Updated 14 hours ago

It will be panda-monium beginning June 8 as the Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh screens "Pandas 3D," an IMAX original film that details a captive-born panda's introduction into the wild.

The documentary is narrated by actress Kristen Bell.

Described by Bell as an immersive and educational film, "Pandas 3D" follows scientists at Chengdu Panda Base in China who are taking their captive breeding program to the next level by preparing captive-born cubs for the wild, according to a release. A researcher initiates a new method of introduction inspired by a rural New Hampshire black bear rehabilitator.

This cross-cultural collaboration of techniques becomes a life-changing journey for one especially charming panda named Qian Qian, the release says.

Qian Qian is captured with 4K digital technology in the Sichuan mountains as she experiences nature for the first time and discovers the wild.

"I was surprised to learn humans were more of a threat to pandas than their natural predators because of deforestation, but I was also surprised by how inspiring conservation scientists are, who work across cultural lines and across countries to share information with each other, " Bell told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's March premiere.

"'Pandas' is one of the many new and exciting films coming to The Rangos this summer," said The Rangos Giant Cinema Senior Director Chad Hunter in the release. "We are thrilled to offer a glimpse into the lives of these incredibly rare animals. Our giant screen, brilliant images and crystal-clear sound will transport the audience to destinations and scenic vistas that will amaze them."

The Rangos Giant Cinema will show "Pandas 3D" from June 8 through 21.

Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me