Social media reacts to ABC's cancellation of 'Roseanne'

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Roseanne Barr star apologized May 29, 2018 for what she called a 'bad joke' on Twitter that was widely decried as racist.
AFP/Getty Images
Roseanne Barr star apologized May 29, 2018 for what she called a 'bad joke' on Twitter that was widely decried as racist.

News in the entertainment industry spread quickly Tuesday when ABC canceled its hit reboot "Roseanne" upon discovery of a tweet from the account of the show's star that the network deemed racist.

Roseanne Bar sent a tweet late Monday that referred to former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

Here are some reactions from around the Twitter:

Shonda Rhimes, a writer and producer for two of ABC's primetime dramas: Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, says the veteran comic "got what she deserved."

The hit producer also empathized with the cast and crew of the show who also were punished as a result of the decision.

Someone also pointed out this irony...

Other TV stations and streaming platforms have vowed to stop airing reruns from previous seasons.

Many on Twitter have tried to draw a comparison of Barr's comments with those who have criticized President Trump, saying that other comedians who have made comments against the Commander in Chief should meet the same fate.

Others have lamented that the comedienne's past comments had them questioning why her show was still on the air in the first place.

For her part, Barr did apologize via Twitter, but it seems the damage was done.

