The Wahlberg brothers welcomed at Wahlburgers in The Block Northway

The "New Kids" were on the Block … at Northway.

Celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg made an appearance – although fashionably late – to the screams of hundreds of fans inside The Block Northway in Ross.

Hundreds of people waited -- some since 2:30 a.m. – some wearing "New Kids on the Block" T-shirts, waving posters and hoisting cardboard cutouts of these guys who captured the hearts of young girls with their music and now still make many a heart skip a beat at the sight of them.

"We have been here since 9 a.m.," says Traci Giesy of Robinson with her 15-year-old daughter Tatum wearing a "New Kids on the Block" T-shirt and their friend, Jennifer Dauer of Moon. "I thought about coming last night but I didn't think the mall would be open. Yes, we are groupies."

"I was born and raised on listening to and watching the Wahlbergs," says Tatum Giesy. "I had no choice. I am going to marry a Wahlberg. They are all very attractive."

Sisters Calie Haley of Sheridan and Kendra Ford of Bedford attended New Kids on the Block concerts.

"This is like re-living our youth," Ford says. "We have Donnie's sweat towel from one of the concerts and we had pillowcases and a board game."

The brothers mingled among the crowd and met with VIPs and members of the media in between filming their show with scenes from their restaurant. They were nearly an hour late, but that didn't seem to bother anyone.

Thanks to our awesome @Wahlburgers family & crew in Pittsburgh — and to all our fans and BHFam — for making today amazing! pic.twitter.com/5uqNGVDYUB — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 1, 2018

Founded by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers Mark and Donnie,"Wahlburgers," the subject of an A&E reality show offers a fun, casual music-filled atmosphere where guests, like family, share great food, a few laughs and lots of love.

While its interior décor is filled with photos and memorabilia celebrating the brothers' life journeys from Dorchester, Mass., neighborhood kids to a rising chef and international superstars, Wahlburgers makes food the real star – freshly ground beef burgers, pure beef hot dogs, crispy fries, onion rings and tater tots.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg to the city of Pittsburgh and The Block Northway," says Frank Licata, president and principal of LRC Realty which owns The Block Northway in a news release. "Wahlburgers has been an incredible addition to The Block, and from day one, the response from our guests has been outstanding. Getting the opportunity to celebrate their success with all three Wahlberg brothers – and capture it all as part of their A&E reality show – it truly special."

The brothers respect Pittsburgh, especially its sports fans.

"We love everything about Pittsburgh, especially the people, good, hard-working family people," says Mark Wahlberg."It's very,very similar to Boston. Die-hard sports fans. They include people and have really embraced us and included us as part of this community."

Wherever we go it's always about the people, says Paul Wahlberg. "We feel so welcome here in Pittsburgh. It's been unbelievable."

Donnie Wahlberg adds "what is there not to like about Pittsburgh?"

"It's a great city I even love the rivalries between our sports teams," he says. "It's all good. I have a lot of respect for Pittsburgh."

Details: wahlburgers.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.