Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Coming-of-age film — 'Summerlings' casts 2 Westmoreland County residents in lead roles

Candy Williams | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 4:11 p.m.
Ben Pimental and Anthony Marino star in 'Summerlings.'
Submitted
Ben Pimental and Anthony Marino star in 'Summerlings.'

Two young actors from Westmoreland County have leading roles in an independent movie to be filmed in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

Ben Pimental, 20, of Mt. Pleasant and Anthony Marino, 18, of Greensburg have been cast to play best friends in "Summerlings," a coming-of-age story set in western Pennsylvania in 1985 against the backdrop of steel mills shutting down and families devastated by the collapsing steel industry.

The film currently in development is being directed by Melissa Martin, who earned her BFA at the University of Illinois and MFA at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, where she is an adjunct professor teaching screenwriting.

The screenplay was written by Don Ammon, a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School and St. Vincent College; Kris Veenis, then one of his students when he taught at St. Vincent, and Melissa Martin. Susan Berman Kress and Peter Karlovich are producers with cinematography by Mark Knobil.

'Latter-day Huck Finn'

The film is based on a short story Ammon wrote in high school in 1981 about his own experiences as a teenager when he lost someone close to him at age 17.

It won a Best Feature Length Screenplay award from Steeltown Indie in 2015, under the title "Candyland." Steeltown Indie supports independent film projects made in and about Pittsburgh.

Ammon says "Summerlings" is about "teenage alienation, and the collapse of the steel industry highlighting the feeling of hopelessness. I think it's a story that will speak to people, cause discourse, help and heal," he said.

Pimental and Marino, who are real-life best friends, were selected for the roles after replying to a notice Ammon placed on Facebook looking for actors to audition for the parts.

Ammon said when he listened to them reading lines from the script, "It was the most surreal thing. It was like meeting my fictional characters in person."

Summerlings Pitch Trailer from Kris Veenis on Vimeo .

The roles they play are high school students during the summer between their junior and senior years. Marino's character, Billy Hartman, is described as "a beguiling latter-day Huck Finn" who has been ignored by his barfly mother and is forced to sell drugs at school by the local drug dealer.

Pimental's character, Sid Harris, is the athletic but sensitive and shy "new kid" that moves into town at the end of the school year. His father relocates the family often for his job that involves closing plants and factories and trimming workforces.

Pimental has been performing since age 6 and has done nearly 100 shows with a variety of theater companies, including Pittsburgh CLO, Actors and Artists of Fayette County, Geyer Performing Arts Center, Stage Right and Westmoreland Academy of Performing Arts. A 2016 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area Senior High School, he is a musical theater major at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Marino, who will be a senior at Hempfield Area High School, also has acted since he was very young. He performs with Stage Right, where his title roles include "Billy Elliot: the Musical" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." He also acted in the 2013 film "The Lifeguard" starring Kristen Bell and in a 2012 film, "Won't Back Down," starring Viola Davis. He performed in an A&E crime drama series, "Those Who Killed," in 2014.

Martin says she hopes "Summerlings" will get the financial backing it needs to begin production soon. Details about investment opportunities are available at sulfurcreekproductions.com.

She has plans to develop curriculum for high school students in conjunction with the film to address the critical issues of poverty and neglect, drug addiction and sexuality. She also hopes to create apprenticeship opportunities for local teens and college students during production.

Martin wrote and directed the successful, award-winning 2001 film, "The Bread, My Sweet" starring Scott Baio, which was filmed in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me