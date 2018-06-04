WQED, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh partner for town hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In partnership with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, WQED will host "The State of Black Pittsburgh 2018: A Community Forum," a live town hall, at 8 p.m. Thursday as part of the Urban League's annual examination of political, social and economic conditions that impact the state of Black Pittsburgh.

Educators, politicians, activists, and community leaders will discuss the social, political and cultural issues that shape the community, and steps leading to a future of equality, prosperity and inclusion, according to a news release.

The June 7 forum also will livestream at wqed.org from WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, the release adds.

The public may participate via social media, sending questions and comments to Twitter @wqed at #SBPGH and at facebook.com/WQEDPittsburgh/

The program will be co-hosted by Chris Moore and Lisa Washington and will feature Esther Bush, Urban League president and CEO.

Panelists will include Marc Morial, president, National Urban League; Michelle Massie, research and communications director, A+ Schools; Andrew Samuel, director, the Citizens Science Lab; Valerie Kinloch, Renée and Richard Goldman dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education; Ruth Byrd-Smith, director, Allegheny County, minority/women/disadvantaged business enterprise department; James Myers, Jr., director, community affairs and business development, Urban Innovation 21; Carolyn Peeks, Larimer Consensus Group board member; Larry E. Davis, dean, Donald M. Henderson Professor, and director, Center on Race and Social Problems, University of Pittsburgh; and Valerie McDonald Roberts, chief urban affairs officer, City of Pittsburgh.

The forum will air in conjunction with the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh's annual conference.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the local and national Urban League and its mission of helping African Americans achieve economic self-reliance. This is the third year that the event has taken place at WQED.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.