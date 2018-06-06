Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Adoptive father of 5's emotional performance steals show on 'America's Got Talent'

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 7:18 a.m.

If you needed a good cry Tuesday night, "America's Got Talent" was the place for you.

Pediatric mental health nurse Michael Ketterer, a musician from Orange County, Calif., stole the show with his performance of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody," backed by the emotional story of nearly losing his wife and daughter during their daughter's birth.

"The doctor came out and basically told me the woman that I love the most in life and my new daughter, they probably wouldn't make it through the night," Ketterer explained of his daughter's birth in a pre-recorded interview. "I spent the whole night just praying."

Ketterer further explained that though they made it through, doctors told them if they tried to have more kids, something like "this would happen again."

So he and his wife and daughter lived as the three of them for seven years. Until his daughter started having dreams about three boys who needed to be adopted. She convinced them to adopt — and two years later when they were approved, the first call was for three boys to be adopted.

"They were being raised in this horrific environment. There was a meth lab in the home, they didn't have running water or power, and the youngest, because he was so hungry, had filled his stomach with gravel. He jumped into my arms and said, 'Are you my new daddy?' And I said 'Well you can call me that if you want to.' And he said, ''OK, I want to call you daddy.' And that was the beginning of these three boys in our home."

Their five adoptive sons all came from issue-riddled backgrounds — the three rescued from home with a meth lab, no running water or food, one homeless and one with cerebral palsy.

Ketterer's passionate performance of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" brought the crowd and judges to tears.

And got Ketterer the Golden Buzzer, advancing him directly to the live rounds of the competition.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me