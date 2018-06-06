Adoptive father of 5's emotional performance steals show on 'America's Got Talent'

If you needed a good cry Tuesday night, "America's Got Talent" was the place for you.

Pediatric mental health nurse Michael Ketterer, a musician from Orange County, Calif., stole the show with his performance of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody," backed by the emotional story of nearly losing his wife and daughter during their daughter's birth.

"The doctor came out and basically told me the woman that I love the most in life and my new daughter, they probably wouldn't make it through the night," Ketterer explained of his daughter's birth in a pre-recorded interview. "I spent the whole night just praying."

Ketterer further explained that though they made it through, doctors told them if they tried to have more kids, something like "this would happen again."

So he and his wife and daughter lived as the three of them for seven years. Until his daughter started having dreams about three boys who needed to be adopted. She convinced them to adopt — and two years later when they were approved, the first call was for three boys to be adopted.

"They were being raised in this horrific environment. There was a meth lab in the home, they didn't have running water or power, and the youngest, because he was so hungry, had filled his stomach with gravel. He jumped into my arms and said, 'Are you my new daddy?' And I said 'Well you can call me that if you want to.' And he said, ''OK, I want to call you daddy.' And that was the beginning of these three boys in our home."

Their five adoptive sons all came from issue-riddled backgrounds — the three rescued from home with a meth lab, no running water or food, one homeless and one with cerebral palsy.

Ketterer's passionate performance of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" brought the crowd and judges to tears.

And got Ketterer the Golden Buzzer, advancing him directly to the live rounds of the competition.