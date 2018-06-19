Monster Bash is back — be afraid, be very afraid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If a weekend of classic horror, sci-fi and fantasy films, and a chance to meet and mingle with some of those who help bring such scary fun to life, sounds like a good time, head to Monster Bash this weekend at the Double Tree Hotel Pittsburgh North in, appropriately enough, Mars.

The Monster Bash has for 21 years introduced those attending to celebrities of the past, and offered movie screenings, vendor memorabilia and other activities.

The June 22-24 installment features a salute to the Bowery Boys, recognition of Frankenstein's 200th anniversary and memories of legendary actor Vincent Price, according to a news release.

The Bowery Boys starred in 48 feature films from 1946 to 1958, with a changing lineup of actors — primarily starring Leo Gorcey as Slip Mahoney and Huntz Hall as Satch Jones — bumbling their way through various adventures, from running afoul of gangsters to being scared senseless in haunted houses.

During the convention, Gorcey's daughter, Brandy Gorcey, will discuss her famous father and showcase memorabilia from his time in Hollywood, including one of his famous hats.

Saturday morning will feature a question-and-answer session with Gorcey and a showing of "Ghosts on the Loose" from 1943.

Horror master Vincent Price's daughter, Victoria Price, will discuss her father's career following a Saturday showing of his "The Mad Magician."

Originally published in 1818, Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" tells the tale of a scientist creating new life from cadaver parts.

"The Ghost of Frankenstein" will be screened Friday afternoon, followed by author Frank Dello Stritto discussing the film and Frankenstein's lasting legacy.

Expected to appear for autographs and photos are Janina Faye ("Horror of Dracula," Day of the Triffids"), Sharyn Moffet ("The Body Snatcher," "Mr. Blanding Builds His Dream House"), Joyce Meadows ("The Brain From Planet Arous," "Breakfast at Tiffany's"), actor and special-effects guru Tom Savini, author Wes Shank with actual parts of the Blob from the original film, Kris Yeaworth, son of "The Blob" director Irvin Yeaworth, and John Russo, screenwriter of "Night of the Living Dead," among others.

