Local filmmakers parody popular movies for upcoming Pittsburgh film festival

When Jack Black makes a promo for your film festival, it's a good sign that it will deliver the laughs.

The comedic actor gave his signature two eyebrows up in a YouTube short for the second annual Pittsburgh Sweded Film Festival, coming June 15–21 to the Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville.

Among the 12 movies getting makeovers using basic cameras and minimal equipment are "Avengers: Infinity War," "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and "Groundhog Day."

Each screening will feature all of the submitted films, all less than five minutes in length.

Audience members will be able to vote for their favorites, with winners receiving a cash prize at a June 21 award show to be hosted by local stand-up comedian Sean Collier.

2018 Sweded Film Festival - Sample - Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure from Row House Cinema on Vimeo .

"It's amazing to see the hilarious takes people have on popular and classic movies," said Brian Mendelssohn, principal of Row House Cinema, in a release. "This year's submissions are pretty quirky and unexpected, which should make for a really fun festival."

"The term 'Sweded' is a reference to the 2008 Michel Gondry movie "Be Kind Rewind," in which video store employees Jack Black and Mos Def recreate an entire video store worth of ruined VHS tapes with a camcorder and homemade props. They explain the discrepancies by calling the films Swedish," according to a release.

