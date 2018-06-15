Pittsburgh's own Jeff Goldblum honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The star gets "the star" a week before his newest movie release.

Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 14. This honor comes a week before his latest film, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" opens June 22. The 65-year-old actor becomes the 2,638th star.

He shared the moment with wife Emilie Livingston and their children, Charlie Ocean, 2, and River Joe, 1. In his 15-minute speech, Goldblum thanked everyone who helped him from actors to directors and producers. He also added the 2,638 has always been his lucky number.

He recently told Variety "I first got romantic about being an actor because I saw plays growing up in Pittsburgh."

Jeff Goldblum closes out his Walk of Fame ceremony by singing the #JurassicPark theme https://t.co/II11i03tiL pic.twitter.com/O9MrSEaRyq — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2018

In his speech, Goldblum said he was honored to be part of this and offered his gratitude. He invited the crowd to get liquored-up and then come to his house for a pool party. Goldblum recalled recently a woman asking him if he was Howie Mandel. "You can't get too full of yourself," he said. "I am going to polish this star every day. I am so lucky and so grateful."

Goldblum began his career on the New York stage after moving to the city at age 17. He had a minor part in Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" in 1977 and went on to appear in the remake of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers."

He was a star in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s – Stephen Spielberg's dinosaur adventure "Jurassic Park" in 1993 and the sequel "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" in 1997, as well as the alien film "Independence Day."

Jeff Goldblum running from a dinosaur in a couples wedding photo pic.twitter.com/fbDOKaCT9T — Jeff Goldblum Doing Things (@goldblumstuff) June 11, 2018

He also starred in his second crime series "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

He'll be the third star in the Law & Order Franchise to have a star on the walk of fame — Law & Order Fanpage (@lawandorderpage) June 9, 2018

HELLO JEFF GOLDBLUM GOT HIS STAR AND LOOK AT THIS KING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/09UyU0E179 — help (@jephgoldblum) June 14, 2018

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.