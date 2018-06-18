Grisly 'Body Farm' to open Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Body Farm,” a Pittsburgh-produced feature-length film about grisly secrets uncovered at a cadaver research facility, will open this year's Pittsburgh Independent Film Festival.

The film will show at 8 p.m. June 22 in The Father Ryan Arts Center, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks.

Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. that evening, prior to the screening. The festival runs through June 24.

“Body Farm” follows a videographer sent by an independent film company to investigate a body farm where human decomposition is researched. The footage sent back leads the rest of her team to follow the videographer and uncover “a grisly medical abyss,” according to the film's website.

In their feature film directing debut, co-directors and co-stars Nicholas LaMantia and Brandon Keenan shot the 75-minute film in 20 days over the course of 2½ years.

With a self-funded $35,000 budget, the filmmakers used mostly Pittsburgh-based actors and crew members as they shot in Western Pennsylvania, New York, the mountains of North Carolina and at the West Virginia State Penitentiary.

Both filmmakers have been active in the Pittsburgh-area film community for more than 10 years, but this is their first independently produced feature film, according to a release.

The film features a cameo by movie and television actor Richard Christy, whose credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” and “Breaking Bad.”

For the film festival schedule, tickets and more information, visit pghindie.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.