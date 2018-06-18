Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Roseanne' spinoff making progress at ABC without Barr

New York Daily News | Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
What's “Roseanne” without Roseanne Barr? ABC is about to find out.

The network is close to securing a spinoff of the recently rebooted — and quickly canceled — comedy, without its controversial star, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Barr, whose show was axed after she called Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, the baby of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes,” has “tentatively agreed” to waive any financial and creative rights to the spinoff, according to the outlet.

The rumored second take would focus on Darlene (Sara Gilbert), who served as an executive producer on the most recent season. John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and the rest of the cast are expected to return as well, along with the show's crew members, who were laid off when ABC pulled the plug.

Season 10 of “Roseanne” premiered in March, 21 years after the original finale, to stellar ratings that held steady for most of the season. The working-class family comedy was canceled in May after Barr's racist Twitter rants.

“Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

ABC has not yet announced a replacement for “Roseanne” on the fall schedule, but a Barr-less version of the Conners, which would likely have to be presented as a new series, could fill the hole.

