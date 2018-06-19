Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'The Bachelorette' contestant believes Earth is flat (really)

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Lincoln Adim (left) is a flat-earther, a belief he discussed on the June 18 episode of ABC's 'The Bachelorette.' So will that be a deal breaker for bachelor Becca Kufrin?
PAUL HEBERT/ABC
Lincoln Adim (left) is a flat-earther, a belief he discussed on the June 18 episode of ABC's 'The Bachelorette.' So will that be a deal breaker for bachelor Becca Kufrin?

Updated 11 hours ago

There are many known deal-breakers when it comes to continuing to see a guy in a relationship.

Things like money, cleanliness, sense of humor, even an amazing smile or physique can be deciding factors. But, this trait might trump them all.

One of the contestants on ABC's "The Bachelorette" is a flat-earther. Lincoln Adim, who was named after Abraham Lincoln, believes the earth is flat, according to romper.com. He talked about it on the show June 18. This comes after news broke of his criminal record, according to people.com .

The New York Times reported he was convicted on a charge he groped a woman in 2016.

What will Becca Kufrin, the girl from Minnesota, who is back on the show do a second time around? Will she consider Adim? She already knows love and loss – her romance with Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up after he proposed

As usual, social media is chiming in….

Details: abc.go.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me