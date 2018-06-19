'The Bachelorette' contestant believes Earth is flat (really)

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are many known deal-breakers when it comes to continuing to see a guy in a relationship.

Things like money, cleanliness, sense of humor, even an amazing smile or physique can be deciding factors. But, this trait might trump them all.

One of the contestants on ABC's "The Bachelorette" is a flat-earther. Lincoln Adim, who was named after Abraham Lincoln, believes the earth is flat, according to romper.com. He talked about it on the show June 18. This comes after news broke of his criminal record, according to people.com .

The Bachelorette's Connor Obrochta Slams Lincoln Adim for Assault and Battery Charges https://t.co/lH9BFNiFJz — People (@people) June 19, 2018

The New York Times reported he was convicted on a charge he groped a woman in 2016.

You don't need to be wearing a shirt to understand that the world is round. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YcOHbsb1Hq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 19, 2018

What will Becca Kufrin, the girl from Minnesota, who is back on the show do a second time around? Will she consider Adim? She already knows love and loss – her romance with Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up after he proposed

As usual, social media is chiming in….

Why is some dude on the bachelorette making headlines?He thinks the earth is flat.Someone once got in my face and screamed, 'its my opinion, ok?' Like I had to accept their opinion as fact. Their opinion? Flat earth. Earth is round. FACT. Bachelor shows... dumb. — T RESISTS (@t_resists) June 19, 2018

Bachelor highlight from last night— one of the guys legitimately thinks the earth is flat. #thebachelor #flatearth — Shannon Walsh (@shannonmaree22) June 19, 2018

I've watched 26 seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette and somehow the stupidest moment that's ever happened is Lincoln's flat earth lecture. #TheBachelerotte — Sarah Lewis (@SarahLewis13) June 19, 2018

Details: abc.go.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.