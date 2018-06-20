Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Creed II' trailer packs a punch

Claire Wolters | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Michael B. Jordan portrays Adonis Creed in 'Creed II.'
Updated 12 hours ago

Get ready to rumble as the trailer for "Creed II" — the sequel to 2015's "Creed" (itself a sequel to the beloved Rocky franchise) hit the internet today

The movie is slated open in theaters Nov. 21.

The new poster for the film features a stoic Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, with shoulders back and fists clenched — serving as an intense first look at "Creed II."

The story, as described by Warner Bros., engages viewers in battles in all aspects of Creed's life — not just those fought in the ring:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. "Creed II" is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.

The "Creed II" production team returned to Philadelphia for filming this spring, under the direction of Stephen Caple Jr., who replaced original helmer Ryan Coogler. Cameras were first spotted in March on the "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the crew wrapped up filming earlier this month.

Claire Wolters is a writer for philly.com.

