'Creed II' trailer packs a punch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get ready to rumble as the trailer for "Creed II" — the sequel to 2015's "Creed" (itself a sequel to the beloved Rocky franchise) hit the internet today

The movie is slated open in theaters Nov. 21.

The new poster for the film features a stoic Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, with shoulders back and fists clenched — serving as an intense first look at "Creed II."

Creed 2 Trailer Sets Up Another Iconic Rivalry https://t.co/U7udDiEacM pic.twitter.com/EcbrclsEtR — GamesnGadgets (@GamesnGadgets09) June 20, 2018

The story, as described by Warner Bros., engages viewers in battles in all aspects of Creed's life — not just those fought in the ring:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. "Creed II" is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.

The "Creed II" production team returned to Philadelphia for filming this spring, under the direction of Stephen Caple Jr., who replaced original helmer Ryan Coogler. Cameras were first spotted in March on the "Rocky Steps" of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the crew wrapped up filming earlier this month.

Uh oh I'm tearing up at the Creed 2 trailer — 4:3 aspect ratio (@MrMiddleParting) June 20, 2018

Me watching the Creed 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/VbGJ1RXLqm — Taylor McEvoy (@taily96) June 20, 2018

Creed 2 Trailer Arrives and Packs a Massive Punch https://t.co/2eq13XGLgr pic.twitter.com/ZHwqgc04fD — Zesty Movies (@zesty_movies) June 20, 2018

That Creed 2 trailer has me hypeddddd — Nathaniel Cardenas (@Nathaniel_c15) June 20, 2018

I need the person who directed the Creed 2 trailer to direct the rest of my life — fern (@_c_fern_) June 20, 2018

Claire Wolters is a writer for philly.com.