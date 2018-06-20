'Hebrew Melodies' highlight Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival
The Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Rodef Shalom Congregation's Levy Hall in Oakland.
“Hebrew Melodies” is an evening of intimate vocal and instrumental chamber music, including classical music and Yiddish culture, along with several manuscripts seldom played in the last century, according to a news release.
Chamber Music Pittsburgh collaborates with the festival for the first time to present this program of rare miniatures by the Russian violinist-composer Joseph Achron, as performed by musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Israeli soprano Tehila Nini Goldstein.
The vocal portion of this program will be sung in Yiddish, Hebrew, and Russian with projected English translations, the release adds.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25.
Details: chambermusicpittsburgh.org
