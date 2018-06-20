Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the Jan. 16, 2014, premiere of the Discovery Channel's 'Klondike' in New York.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the Jan. 16, 2014, premiere of the Discovery Channel's 'Klondike' in New York.

Updated 7 hours ago

NEW YORK — Somehow it doesn't seem right for Jerry Springer to exit quietly.

There should be one last thrown chair or a bleep-filled tirade, at the very least. Instead, it was announced with no fanfare this week that he will stop making new episodes of his memorably raucous talk show, and neither Springer nor his bosses will talk about it.

“The Jerry Springer Show” won't fully disappear; NBC Universal said this week that the CW and other networks that have bought the show in syndication will air reruns of the slugfest. Producers said “there is a possibility” that more original episodes could be ordered sometime in the future but, since they wouldn't answer questions, it's not known how serious that possibility is.

At its heyday in the 1990s, Springer's show challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime television supremacy with TV studios filled with seething spurned lovers, gender fluid guests before that was a term and pretty much anyone who was spoiling for a fight. It even provoked serious end-of-civilization-as-we-know-it talk.

Springer, a former Cincinnati mayor who realized he had to do something to distinguish himself in a competitive market, was the low-key ringmaster who didn't take himself too seriously and let you know he was in on the joke.

During an interview with The Associated Press at his show's 25th anniversary three years ago, Springer said that anyone could do his job if they learned three phrases: “You did what?” ‘‘Come on out!” and “We'll be right back.” He presided over 4,000 episodes.

Some of his shows last month illustrated that the formula hadn't changed much: “Stripper Sex Turned Me Straight,” “Stop Pimpin' My Twin Sister,” “My Bestie is Stalkin' You,” “Hooking Up With My Therapist” and “Babes with Baguettes.”

After more than 4,000 episodes, it's hard for things to register on the outrage meter. Between reality television and the verbal slugfests of cable television news, there are plenty of places viewers can turn for experiences that fill the role that Springer once did.

“He was lapped not only by other programs but by real life,” said David Bianculli, a television historian and professor at Monmouth University.

At this point, asking to talk about Springer's legacy is a little like commenting on an obituary for someone you forgot was alive, he said. Only very dedicated viewers may be able to tell next fall that they're not watching an original episode.

“There was a time that Jerry Springer was running at a minimum of two times a day,” said Bill Carroll, a veteran analyst of the syndication market. “Realistically, I don't think the audience is able to look at the show and say, ‘That's one from this year, or two years ago or four years ago.' It has become so homogenous.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me