Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Survey: 'Finding Dory' top Pixar film in Pennsylvania, 14 other states

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:39 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Does it surprise you that people in mostly landlocked Pennsylvania have chosen the undersea animated adventure "Finding Dory" as their favorite Pixar movie?

That's the word from analysts at cabletv.com, who looked at Google Trends data prior to the June 15 release of "Incredibles 2" to find Pixar favorites in each state.

Our neighbors in West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware also are Dory fans. In fact, "Finding Dory" was tops in 15 states, from Maine to Oregon, leading second-place "Monsters University," which claimed five states.

The folks in Ohio and New York are among those who prefer "Monsters University," while New Jerseyites like "Toy Story 3."

The survey also turned up other interesting data:

Sequels get as much love as the originals. For example, the aforementioned Dory was found to be eight times more popular than its predecessor "Finding Nemo."

"Coco," inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), is popular in California, home to the largest Hispanic population of any U.S. state.

In New Mexico, they like "Cars." That could be due to the movie's setting in fictional Radiator Springs, near Route 66, the storied cross-country highway that cuts through the Land of Enchantment.

And ironically, "Ratatouille" is tops in Illinois — despite Chicago's No. 1 ranking on the 2017 Top Rattiest Cities list put out by pest control company Orkin.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me