Survey: 'Finding Dory' top Pixar film in Pennsylvania, 14 other states

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Does it surprise you that people in mostly landlocked Pennsylvania have chosen the undersea animated adventure "Finding Dory" as their favorite Pixar movie?

That's the word from analysts at cabletv.com, who looked at Google Trends data prior to the June 15 release of "Incredibles 2" to find Pixar favorites in each state.

Here is each state's favorite Pixar movie. Do you agree with your state's favorite? https://t.co/69lpoYa3Kv pic.twitter.com/Erdpi6goqz — KSDK News (@ksdknews) June 16, 2018

Our neighbors in West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware also are Dory fans. In fact, "Finding Dory" was tops in 15 states, from Maine to Oregon, leading second-place "Monsters University," which claimed five states.

The folks in Ohio and New York are among those who prefer "Monsters University," while New Jerseyites like "Toy Story 3."

Got a little heated at work today because my favorite Pixar movie (A Bug's Life) had been ranked on the lower end on multiple lists... As an adult I have no shame admitting my passion and love for children's films — Sean Anstett (@sean_anstett) June 20, 2018

I also want to make a tier listing of my favorite pixar movies but i have 30 followers and no one cares — Ckilley (@kowietaketwo) June 21, 2018

The survey also turned up other interesting data:

Sequels get as much love as the originals. For example, the aforementioned Dory was found to be eight times more popular than its predecessor "Finding Nemo."

"Coco," inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), is popular in California, home to the largest Hispanic population of any U.S. state.

In New Mexico, they like "Cars." That could be due to the movie's setting in fictional Radiator Springs, near Route 66, the storied cross-country highway that cuts through the Land of Enchantment.

And ironically, "Ratatouille" is tops in Illinois — despite Chicago's No. 1 ranking on the 2017 Top Rattiest Cities list put out by pest control company Orkin.

Incredibles 2 was probably my favorite Pixar movie since ratatouille. It was good stuff — EGtv.FatGoku (@FatGoku64) June 21, 2018

as someone who has patiently waited 14 years for a sequel to my favorite pixar movie of all time, i can say that the wait for the incredibles 2 was well worth it :') i'm so happy — kat (@kattwts) June 17, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.