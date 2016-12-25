Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Slow down and enjoy the history at Allegheny-Kiski Valley Heritage Museum

Debbie Black | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 9:00 p.m.
The Allegheny-Kiski Valley Heritage Museum is open for its annual Heritage Christmas Dec. 27.
Number, please: This Fry Glass Co. candlestick is reportedly the only surviving model of the three created at the company’s Rochester, Pa., factory.
Bedside companion: Simply styled, this 19th-century night stand was crafted by Somerset County furniture maker David Knagy.

Live entertainment and festive decorations will make the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Heritage Museum bright and merry for its annual Heritage Christmas Dec. 27.

“The exhibits will all be open, and the entire museum is decorated to its fullest in holiday splendor.” says Jamie Stoner, museum curator. “This is a great family event with various activities and performances going on throughout the day.”

The free open house has attracted up to 100 people in prior years.

“We hope to encourage community,” Stoner says. “Everyone is always busy during the holiday season. It is nice to have an event where people can relax and enjoy each other and local history.”

“Before Christmas there are a million things going on but there is little to do afterwards while family and friends are still visiting,” Stoner says. “This event is a great time for families to come together and share stories. It gives kids a chance to listen to their grandparents or aunts or uncles talk about A-K Valley. The best part it is free and after those holiday budgets are fully stretched, what could be better?”

Event organizers aim to provide a relaxing and enjoyable day to museum visitors.

“Out of all of programs and events, I enjoy this one the most,” says Dolly Mistrik, president of the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society. “Those in attendance are relaxed and in good spirit. This flows throughout the museum with the live entertainment taking it up another notch. Smiles on the faces and the enjoyment you see and feel make it one great day.

“We hope their experience and exposure to the Heritage Museum will bring them back not only for our programs but to tour the museum as they learn about the local A-K Valley history,” Mistrik says.

Mistrik says the event began about five years ago when volunteers asked if they could decorate the museum.

“The answer of course was yes, as long as the displays are not covered,” Mistrik says. “After seeing the beautiful job they did and the time they put in to it, it was decided we needed to share it with the public.”

Due to the busy season for many people, Mistrik says it was decided the museum would host the open house after Christmas Day.

“We were thrilled and happy to say the event did catch on and we continue to host it each year,” Mistrik says. “As a thank you to those who support us throughout the year and an invitation to bring new people into the museum, the event continues to be held at no cost.”

The two-floor museum showcases military, labor, union and industry displays and an early 1900 village.

“We would like the people to know in addition to our regular hours we are happy to open by appointment,” Mistrik says. “Some individuals have used it for family reunions, school reunions and when family are home for a visit. We are proud of what we do and love sharing it with as many people as possible.”

The museum will be open for tours by appointment through early January, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

