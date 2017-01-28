Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

New Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley site coordinator hits the ground running
Shirley McMarlin | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kristin Miller of Ligonier, the new site coordinator at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, in Lignonier, poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

In early January, Kristin Miller of Ligonier took over as site coordinator of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

With 2017 being the Ligonier facility's 20th anniversary year, she'll be learning her job on the fly. While overseeing regular museum business, she'll also have to develop and coordinate a number of special events.

“I'm just jumping in with both feet,” she says.

“Kristin will be integral to the planning and success of all the 20th anniversary events and activities we have coming up,” says Gary Moyer, executive director of the SAMA museum system that includes sites in Johnstown, Altoona and Loretto. “She joins us at a very exciting time in our history.”

Moyer says Miller's resume, both personal and professional, fits the museum's needs.

“She's born, bred and raised her own family in Ligonier, so she has a strong sense of community,” he says. “She also impressed us with her business acumen and her passion for the arts.”

Miller earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and biology from Seton Hill University, where she says the liberal arts component of her studies included “lots of art classes.”

“I had initially thought of going for art education,” she says. “I'd taken art lessons all the way through as a young person, but I loved the sciences as well.”

She returned to the Greensburg campus later for certification in elementary education and then again for a master's degree in special education.

A career in education followed, into which Miller was able to incorporate her love of art.

“I worked for an intermediate unit with autistic and gifted children,” she says. “I worked at (the former) Holy Trinity School (in Ligonier). I actually wrote and helped implement their fine arts and music program. I was very proud of that.

“Working with special needs children, I used art heavily as a therapeutic approach, to develop their fine motor skills and as a form of expression,” she says. “I worked with a lot of nonverbal children, so art to me was very, very important in helping them express emotions.”

Following the death of her husband Michael in 2010, Miller took a professional hiatus to spend time with her two sons.

With son Alex now serving with the Peace Corps in Thailand and son Christopher studying ecology and conservation education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Miller says she felt the arts calling her once again. “I thought about getting back into education, but I really wanted to do something in working with my passion.”

In 2014, she took a receptionist position at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.

“When I opened the door, I fell in love,” she says. “I thought, ‘Wow, I'm home!' ”

That position was temporary, but Miller stayed on as a volunteer, and then grabbed an interview opportunity when the site coordinator position came open late last year.

She's hit the ground running, with a plein air painting contest already underway as part of the anniversary celebration and the annual “Artists of the 21st Century” student exhibition opening on March 5.

There also will be an April 22 Night of Distinction event honoring the facility's founders, followed by the annual garden party on June 3, which this year will have a Roaring '20s theme complete with an antique auto show.

The anniversary celebration will culminate with a Sept. 9 open house with food vendors, entertainment and activities.

In between big events, Miller says she'll work on new initiatives.

“One thing that is really important to me personally is to make solid connections with our community,” she says. “Of course, there's no place like home for me, but Ligonier is such a wonderful, vibrant community. My personal goal is to really reach out with some fun activities.”

She's considering more student and adult education programs, a second children's summer art camp, outreach to area senior communities and a campaign to increase membership in the museum's auxiliary.

“The auxiliary is the backbone of this institution,” she says. “You can't imagine how hard everyone works. We couldn't do it without them.”

In turn, auxiliary treasurer Bonnie Hoffman says, “Kristin ... exhibits a great regard for the museum, its patrons and its auxiliary. We wish her well.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

