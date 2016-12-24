'Strength in Numbers: Photography in Groups' explores power of multiple images

Museumgoers are often asked to consider the power of a single image. But in “Strength in Numbers: Photography in Groups,” the latest exhibit to open at Carnegie Museum of Art, visitors can “explore what a group of photographs or multiple images can do that a single image cannot,” says the exhibit's organizer, Dan Leers.

Organized around the themes of People, Place and Perspective, the exhibit brings together nearly 100 photographs from the collections of all four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh — the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Andy Warhol Museum, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History and the Carnegie Science Center. And most are on public display for the very first time.

The earliest photographs on view are by Eadweard Muybridge (American, 1830-1904), who is primarily known for his groundbreaking images of animals and people in motion.

Sequential images of a mother and child from his “Animal Locomotion” portfolio from 1887 depict the beginnings of what Leers, who is the museum's curator of photography, calls the “arc of life” notion behind the images he has organized in the People section of the exhibit.

From 1883 to 1886, Muybridge produced more than 100,000 photographs of animals and people in motion as part of a research project at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“He had a number of cameras that were set up with trip wires so that movement could be captured sequentially, almost like a movie,” Leers says. The process helped scientists better understand anatomy and biomechanics.

Eventually, more than 700 of Muybridge's photographs were included in the “Animal Locomotion” portfolio that was sold to the public. Included in that portfolio, as well as here, the “Mother and Child” images focus less on movement and more on the tender moment shared by a mother and her child.

Continuing with the arc of life idea, several albumen prints pulled from the collection of Carnegie Museum of Natural History tell an interesting coming of age tale.

Photographed in Papua New Guinea around 1905 by Australian Anglican missionary Percy John Money (Australian, ca. 1880-ca. 1940), they feature several young girls' transitions from adolescence to adulthood.

First their faces are tattooed, and they wear a sack over their head while they heal. After this ceremony, the girls are of marriageable age; but before being given away to a husband they bid farewell to the women and children of their village.

Not far from this grouping hangs a much more civilized lot; a grouping of portraits of 1930s film stars, including Hedy Lamarr, Ramon Novarro, Johnny Weismuller and Dorothy Lamour.

All of the photographs are by legendary Hollywood photographer George Hurrell (1904-1992), they capture a moment in time when feature films with spoken dialogue, or “talkies,” first became popular.

Hurrell began working as head photographer for MGM Studios in 1930, three years after the first talkie appeared, and for nearly 15 years almost every famous actor in Hollywood passed before his camera.

Here the photographer has captured each of the stars' melodramatic qualities that were so prized on the silver screen. “Photographs like these helped cultivate a celebrity-obsessed culture that persists to this day,” Leers says.

Place was clearly the subject of choice for famed French photographer Eugene Atget (1857-1927).

Over nearly four decades, Atget made approximately 10,000 unique photographs of the city he loved, Paris. Many of these were sold to painters to use as studies and models for their own artwork. But later in his career, Atget concentrated on documenting “old” Paris before it was lost to the rapidly changing demands of modern society.

In works like “Boutique Fleurs” (Flower Shop) from 1925, Atget focused his lens on the architectural details of one of many small businesses of the city in the early 1900s, thereby creating a record of Paris that documented its changes but also preserved certain places for eternity.

Finally, Braddock's own LaToya Ruby Frazier is represented in the exhibit's Perspective section. Her “Momme Silhouettes” from 2010 features a grid-like display of nine gelatin silver prints that picture herself and her mother dancing behind a bed sheet full of printed bird motifs.

Frazier, who currently lives in Chicago, was born in Braddock, where members of her family still live. Leers says these intimate views of the artist and her mother humanize her, her family and her community's struggle to be heard and valued in a rapidly gentrifying city. “These are very up close and personal views that each have a lovely play of light and shadow,” Leers says.

The exhibit continues in the collection galleries, where visitors will find one more magnificent work; “Sunset Portraits from 31,271,160 Sunsets Pictures on Flickr on 08/0 3⁄ 16 ,” a site-specific installation by artist Penelope Umbrico in Gallery 16 that features nearly 1,500 photographs arranged in a massive rectangular shape on one wall.

In 2006, Umbrico was searching the Internet to determine what subjects were most frequently photographed and tagged. She discovered that sunsets and people standing in front of sunsets were the most popular, with millions of snapshots uploaded every day.

For the work seen here, Umbrico selected 1,488 examples from the more than 30 million pictures of people silhouetted by sunsets on Flickr.com.

“Sunsets are a picture that all of us have taken in some shape or form,” Leers says. “And the fact that there are 30 million or so of them out there on the Internet speaks to some sort of cliché of the picture of a sunset. But when you step back, it becomes something so much more. It speaks to the power of collective photography, where any one of these images we would swipe through our phones in a second becomes something more. When seen in this way, in their totality, they have a power that is so much greater.”

Umbrico, who lives in Brooklyn, will be in town Jan. 19 for a group drawing experience using live-streamed sunsets from all around the world as inspiration. This “Third Thursday” event will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for students. Details: cmoa.org/event/third-thursday-january-2017

Kurt Shaw is the Tribune-Review art critic.