Ligonier couple shares love of art

The old adage says not to mix business with pleasure, but don't tell that to H and Pat Childs. The couple met in Colorado, where Pat grew up and where H went to college. They returned to H's native Ligonier 22 years ago to open G Squared Gallery. Combining marriage and business works, Pat says, because “we love what we do. Even on vacation, we enjoy going into stores and looking at things.”

Question: So you don't butt heads about what to buy for the gallery?

H: It's remarkable that we're still such a loving couple as when we first started 22 years ago. We're lucky to have the same sort of aesthetic.

Pat: We agree on almost everything; but at a show, we each get to pick one thing. If one of us feels strongly about something and the other one is like, that's not going to sell, we allow each other one of those picks — but only one.

Q: What is the G Squared aesthetic?

Pat: What we focus on is functional art. We'd always been interested in good-looking, functional American art and craft, and we'd used it ourselves. It was a natural fit.

H: When we were moving from Denver, Colorado, to Ligonier, Pennsylvania, we didn't think that nonfunctional, studio-produced art would resonate quite as well as functional art.

Pat: This is our living ...

H: So we wanted to try to make sure it worked. I also feel that there is so much beautiful functional art out there that it's inspirational for anybody to use handmade things every day, day in and day out — even a wooden spoon in your kitchen that is handmade and feels good, as opposed to something machine-made or plastic that is just a thing to work with.

Q: You also carry fine art pieces. How are those chosen?

H: We feature pretty much regional artists. Since we first (opened), fine art was always a part of the mix.

Pat: It was pretty much all Western artists at first.

H: The evolution of that was that regional stuff sells better than the Western stuff did.

Pat: And we got introduced to more regional artists while we were here, like Ron Donoughe, Bud Gibbons, Rita Haldeman. I think people tend to respond to works that resonate with their experiences, which is the environment around them. If you put something in your home, generally it's going to be something you know.

H: As far as artists living in the area, we tend to stick with them. But if there are artists from out of town who come here and paint, that works for us also.

Q: What got you interested in art in the first place?

Pat: I had a wonderful experience in college. I spent a semester divided between London and Florence, and art history was the major component of the program. That's where I really learned to appreciate art.

H: Though your grandmother collected Navajo jewelry and handmade items.

Pat: Native American art had always been in my life. I developed more of an appreciation of fine art in London and Florence.

H: My first major was applied arts, but I didn't stay with that very long. I got into business and was in the oil and gas business before we came back here.

Q: What's the significance of the gallery name?

Pat: There are two meanings: gallery and garden. (H has) always loved gardening and he's a wonderful gardener. So we said, let's combine gardening and gallery, and that's what G Squared was. When we started, a large portion of our business was garden-related: tools and products and live plants like orchids.

H: While I was doing the oil and gas thing, I was also writing and producing a gardening newsletter called “The Gardener's Eye,” and distributing it nationally. It was mostly stories about gardening but it had a little bit of mail order, which always fascinated me. This was back in 1989, way before the Internet.

Q: Do you do artwork yourselves?

H: I do some photography and we sell some of it (at G Squared).

Pat: I absolutely do not. I have an eye for art and I appreciate it. I think we appreciators are just as important as the ones who can do it, because we're the ones who buy it.

