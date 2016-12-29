Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Fort Pitt Museum to close for most of January

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 10:33 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Officials at the Fort Pitt Museum will update this 1750s diorama of the Point while the museum is closed in January 2017.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Fort Pitt Museum in Pittsburgh's Point State Park will be closed from Jan. 1 to 27 for exhibition maintenance and updating. The museum will reopen on Jan. 28.

Curators will clean the museum's iconic 1750s diorama of the Point and update several lifelike museum figures on display.

Staff also will be preparing for a busy schedule of activities in 2017, including a new exhibit on 18th century powder horns, a display featuring works by the late Pittsburgh artist Nat Youngblood, and weekly living history programs.

The Fort Pitt Museum, which is part of the Senator John Heinz History Center museum system, attracted more than 50,000 visitors in 2016.

The museum's regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $7, $6 for senior citizens, $4 for retired and active military, and $3.50 for students with a valid ID and children ages 6-17.

Details: 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt

