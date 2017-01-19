For kids, a butterfly's eye view

Admission: $19.95; $14.95 for 65 and over; $11.95 for ages 3 to 18 and students with ID

Though the Carnegie Museum of Natural History does not have the world's largest collection of butterflies — as is rumored — it's not like anyone can tell the difference.

It's “a collection far too large to understand, or study, or even appreciate on a pass-through basis by one person,” says John Rawlins, curator of invertebrate zoology for the Oakland museum. “You can't see it all if you looked day and night for 50 years.”

Only a tiny little sliver of the collection will be on display as part of “Amazing Butterflies,” the bulk of which is a gigantic, maze-like traveling exhibit for kids. In fact, the whole exhibit is a crawl-through butterfly's-eye-view for the family.

“It's a maze,” says Becca Shreckengast, the museum's Director of Exhibitions. “You're going through all these different corridors and discovering things.”

But when you've got one of the world's greatest butterfly collections, well, you've got to use it any chance you get. There's a place for adults who tap out to sit, and if they so desire, check out the amazing collection of Lepidoptera.

“The kids will want to go through again, and the adults will probably sit it out (the second time),” Shreckengast says. “That area with seating is where we're putting our butterfly collection on display. That's for a higher grade-level audience.

“This is an exciting chance for kids and parents to interact with each other. They probably won't be reading long descriptions of exhibits. We do feel like if you're 6 or 66 you'll leave with a real knowledge of butterflies.”

“Amazing Butterflies” is designed by Minotaur Mazes of Seattle. The museum wanted something centered around movement, to let kids burn off some energy during the long winter months.

“You can put your feet in these footstraps and learn to crawl and wiggle like a caterpillar,” Schreckengast says. “Parents and children can play games to learn about nectar, lifecycles, friends and defenses, laying eggs, and they can even climb into their own pupa pods,” as they make the metamorphosis into butterflies.

“There's even like a foosball game, where you're defending caterpillars from parasitic wasps and other predators.”

If kids take anything away from the exhibit, it's “that there are different stages of life,” Schreckengast says. “Metamorphosis is such a fabulous story, referenced again and again in literature and art. To see the science of metamorphosis is super-engaging, and opening kids up to the bigger idea of change, and getting older.

“And shrinking down into that first eye-level perspective might help build some empathy. You see (butterflies) differently when you leave.”

Mike Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.