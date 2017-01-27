Fort Ligonier cannons rented for Washington film

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than one ton of Fort Ligonier artillery recently traveled to another historic site, as props in a film for George Washington's homestead in Virginia.

Three cannons from the Ligonier site that tells the story of the French and Indian War traveled via flatbed trailer to what was once the first president's family farmhouse in Mt. Vernon.

Along with the (replicated) cannons, the Kansas City-based Wide Awake Films rented three limbers, two-wheeled carts attached to the backs of the weapons, enabling them to become mobile.

Erica Nuckles, Fort Ligonier history and collections director, says the 4D film will give visitors extra sensations, like falling snow and vibrating seats simulating cannon fire, making the depiction of Revolutionary War more realistic.

While on-site filming of the fort's cannons is not uncommon, Nuckles says she believes it was the first time their starring role required the cannons to leave their Ligonier home.

“A lot of sites have a cannon or two, but we have a full artillery,” she says.

The cannons were “on location” for about a week in mid-January, Nuckles says. She declined to disclose the fee paid for their use.

“We actually cut them a deal because it was another museum. These are very expensive pieces, and not easily replaced,” she says.

Brad Mooney, a historic preservationist and owner of Heritage Restorations in Worthington, Armstrong County, has led all major historic reconstruction projects at the fort.

He and Jymm Hoffman of Hoffman's Forge in Ambridge built what Mooney calls the “period correct” artillery pieces beginning around 1999.

That attention to detail makes the artillery popular with filmmakers and historical site customers like the National Park Service and Fort Pitt Museum.

During filming, the cannons were fired with powder charges rather than cannon balls, Mooney says.

“(Powder) will make a sizeable explosion,” he says.

Hoffman negotiated the deal between the film company and Fort Ligonier, and supervised the cannons' use during filming. A re-enactor, Hoffman served as a historical consultant and safety supervisor on scene.

“As artillery safety officer, I had to make sure no one blew themselves up,” he says.

Hoffman previously has worked on historical films. One enjoyable aspect of this project was getting to work with re-enactors he considers both particularly skillful and his friends.

The film marks the first time Fort Ligonier's cannons were towed by horses, he says.

“I'm really anxious to see the end product,” Hoffman says.

Rob Shenk, senior vice president of visitor engagement at Mt. Vernon, says the film will debut in January 2018 as part of a Revolutionary War Theater update.

The 14-minute film traces Gen. Washington's important military victories at Boston, Trenton and Yorktown.

Shenk says Mt. Vernon was appreciative of Fort Ligonier's granting use of the cannons.

“We needed to create a degree of realism I think the modern day viewer expects. There are very few Revolutionary Era replica cannons available,” he says.

“It was the perfect time of year to do it. The fort is closed and the cannons were just sitting there. We were happy to offer them up for filming,” Nuckles says.

An expansion and renovation project at the site is ongoing, says Julie Donovan, site director of marketing and public relations.

Ground was broken in April for phase one of a $13 million enhancement project. To date, the “Fortifying Our Future” capital campaign has raised more than $7 million, officials say.

The campaign includes $8 million for the new Center for History Education, museum enhancements and fort restoration, as well as a $5 million endowment.

The center is nearly complete, Donovan says. It will have more than 5,000 square feet for programming, nearly 4,000 square feet of offices and will have a space that can be configured into a 220-person theater or seat 110 in classrooms.

The fort will open for the season on April 29. Work will continue until mid-summer.

The facility will permit expanded education programs, including teacher workshops, symposiums and lectures.

The Washington Gallery will be created inside the 50-year-old museum, featuring a rare collection of George Washington artifacts housed together, including his personal pistols given to him by the Marquis De LaFayette.

A research library is expected to attract scholars from around the world, and the museum shop will be redesigned, with 18th Century-inspired gifts.

Additional plans include repairs to the 258-year-old British fort's buildings, carts and cannons, replacement of the East Bastion and interpretive signage, with completions planned for this fall.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.