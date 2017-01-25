Ethereal works by French artist on display at Boxheart Gallery
With her work being featured in the current issue of “New American Paintings” (#127), French artist Alice Raymond is taking America by storm. And in Pittsburgh too, where just last weekend, Jan. 21, she was in town for the opening of her solo show “Nowhere & Now Here” at Boxheart Gallery in Bloomfield before returning to her native Bordeaux.
Raymond creates ethereal works inspired by maps that are painted in acrylic on imperfect parallelograms of recycled fabric that can be rolled or folded like a map. The final result captures the intricacies of translation, but more than that, questions our relationship to the notion of territory and how geography defines people.
The exhibit continues through Feb. 17. Boxheart Gallery is located at 4523 Liberty Ave. in Bloomfield. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 412-687-8858 or boxheart.org