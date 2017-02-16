History Center partners with Google to exhibit presidential artifacts worldwide
Presidential artifacts from the collections of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh's Strip District can now be viewed by people worldwide as part of the center's new partnership with Google.
“Presidents in Office,” a virtual exhibition on the Google Arts & Culture platform, features images of objects and archival materials depicting more than 150 years of presidential history with a Western Pennsylvania connection.
Highlights of the exhibit include a tassel said to have come from the framework supporting the coffin during Abraham Lincoln's 1865 funeral; an 1834 letter from Andrew Jackson asking Judge William Wilkins, a prominent Pittsburgh politician, to serve as minister to Russia; and Lenox China inauguration gifts given to George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
With the exhibit, the history center becomes the second area institution, after the Frick Pittsburgh, to curate an exhibit on Google's virtual platform.
Google Arts & Culture's Presidents Day collection celebrates the history of the U.S. presidency from George Washington to the present day. Users can explore a president's journey to the Oval Office, from political campaigns to Inauguration Day, along with defining moments of that presidency.
Details: google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/partner/senator-john-heinz-history-center