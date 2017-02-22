Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Modern art show opens at Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Alexander Calder 'The Red Ear' 1957
Willem de Koonig 'Marilyn Monroe' 1954
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
From left, Duncan MacDiarmid, Shannon Kolvitz and Scott Hunter fine-tune the positioning of the Jackson Pollock's 'Number 8' as it is hung at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 18, 2017. The Pollock, which is the first from the painter to be shown at the Westmoreland museum is part of a traveling selection 'When Modern was Contemporary' organized by the Neuberger Museum of Art and the American Federation of Arts from the Roy R. Neuberger collection that will be on display until May 21 before traveling to the Boise Art Museum.

Updated 38 minutes ago

A modern take

“When Modern Was Contemporary,” opening Feb. 25, at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, will feature 52 works by such renowned American artists as Alexander Calder, Willem de Kooning, Georgia O'Keeffe and Jackson Pollock, among others, who were making art at a time when “contemporary art” meant starkly Modernist representational paintings and bold, sometimes huge, abstract canvases.

Drawn from the collection of Manhattan financier Roy R. Neuberger (1903-2010), the exhibit includes masterworks of Abstract Expressionism such as Pollock's “Number 8, 1949” (1949), an exemplary “drip” painting, and de Kooning's “Marilyn Monroe” (1954), the only named figure in the artist's groundbreaking Woman series.

An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 4 at The Westmoreland. Tickets are $15 and are available at thewestmoreland.org/events. The exhibit, which was organized by the American Federation of Arts and the Neuberger Museum of Art of Purchase College, SUNY, will remain on display through May 21. The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is located at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; and until 7 p.m Wednesdays. Admission: $15; $10 seniors; children under 18 and students with valid ID are free.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

— Kurt Shaw

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.