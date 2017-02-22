Modern art show opens at Westmoreland Museum of American Art
A modern take
“When Modern Was Contemporary,” opening Feb. 25, at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, will feature 52 works by such renowned American artists as Alexander Calder, Willem de Kooning, Georgia O'Keeffe and Jackson Pollock, among others, who were making art at a time when “contemporary art” meant starkly Modernist representational paintings and bold, sometimes huge, abstract canvases.
Drawn from the collection of Manhattan financier Roy R. Neuberger (1903-2010), the exhibit includes masterworks of Abstract Expressionism such as Pollock's “Number 8, 1949” (1949), an exemplary “drip” painting, and de Kooning's “Marilyn Monroe” (1954), the only named figure in the artist's groundbreaking Woman series.
An opening reception for the exhibition will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 4 at The Westmoreland. Tickets are $15 and are available at thewestmoreland.org/events. The exhibit, which was organized by the American Federation of Arts and the Neuberger Museum of Art of Purchase College, SUNY, will remain on display through May 21. The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is located at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; and until 7 p.m Wednesdays. Admission: $15; $10 seniors; children under 18 and students with valid ID are free.
Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org