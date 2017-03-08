New Kensington Arts Center marks 1st anniversary with weekend activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don Henderson believes that art is a game-changer in our communities.

“Look at what has been going on around the region, with Lawrenceville, East Liberty, Millvale. ... Creative people have changed the dynamics in those communities. They have become destinations for other creative people,” says the New Kensington resident.

The New Kensington Arts Center is celebrating its first anniversary with activities March 10 and 11.

“The center, the creative umbrella for the New Kensington Camera Club and new Allegheny Valley League of Artists, will mark the anniversary with a gallery exhibit on March 10 and a celebratory awards banquet March 11, for which registration has closed.

“I'm encouraged. We have made significant progress for operating with funds we have generated ourselves,” says Don Henderson, a New Kensington photographer and graphic artist who co-founded the group along with Lower Burrell's Bill Hall, also a photographer.

Money is always a problem and the support of the public is needed and welcomed, “but the continued desire and new membership is amazing,” he says. Members come from throughout the region, including the Greensburg area and Pittsburgh, in addition to the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The gallery exhibit is from 6 to 9 p.m. March 10 at the New Kensington Arts Center, 950 Fifth Ave. Admission is free. Details: 724-448-3716 or nkartscenter.org