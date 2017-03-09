Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Chillingsworth takesKerr Memorial Museum Antiques Show reins

Candy Williams | Thursday, March 9, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Submitted
John Morgan’s (British, 1822-1885) oil on canvas “The Band” circa 1883 from Audrey Hall of Dixon-Hall Fine Art, Chester County.
Submitted
Mata Ortiz native arts pottery ($210) from Jane Langol Antiques, Medina, Ohio.
Submitted
Planters’ mascot Mr. Peanut wooden doll ($185) from Jane Langol Antiques, Medina, Ohio.
Submitted
Somerset County miniature blanket chest from John Mickinak of Greensburg.

The 13th annual Kerr Memorial Museum Antiques Show will undergo a changing of the guard this week, as show manager Jack Squires ­— who has held the post for the past dozen years — hands over the managerial duties to Peter Chillingworth of Scenery Hill, Washington County.

Both Chillingworth and Squires are well-known antiques dealers who have been a part of the show since its inception.

Squires of Grove City says the annual fundraiser for the Kerr Museum — a late 19th-century Queen Anne-style house museum listed on the National Register of Historic Places — has become a “highly acclaimed event” that is considered the top-rated antiques show in Western Pennsylvania, drawing collectors from Ohio, New York and other states.

Chillingworth agrees that the show has earned a well-respected reputation.

“When Jack Squires came to me and asked if I'd take over as manager, I felt a responsibility,” he says. “There are not very many quality antiques shows in the Pittsburgh area anymore, and I'm in favor of promoting antiques in southwestern Pennsylvania. I'm a regional chauvinist, if you will.”

Chillingworth says he has changed the format of the show slightly, inviting some new dealers who will give shoppers a different perspective on the antiques business.

Joan Stewart, member of the museum's board of directors, says it's not uncommon for a new manager to bring in “some new blood” that will be a positive for those who attend.

“We have eight new dealers and we're excited about that,” she says, “in addition to the ones who come back year after year and have established relationships with customers.”

Squires will be among the dealers at the show at Oakmont Country Club, offering many pieces from his Americana collection, including fine furniture, glass, paintings and prints.

Among his treasures will be four framed original cartoons drawn by famous actor, vaudeville performer, humorist and newspaper columnist Will Rogers (1879-1935). Rogers penned a column in the New York Times in the 1920s and was famous for his witty cartoons, Squires says. The artwork includes handwritten notes to the editor on the backs of the illustrations.

Also exhibiting at the show will be antiques dealer John Mickinak of Greensburg (Ligonier Antique Gallery), who will have an eclectic mixture of furniture, paintings and other items for sale. Among his pieces are a large mustard-painted step-back cupboard circa 1830-40, a Somerset County miniature blanket chest, a curly maple drop leaf table (1840s), a Hudson River painting by Samuel Colman (1857), a Folk Art bird house and a Pennsylvania mahogany grandfather clock circa 1815.

Audrey Hall of Dixon-Hall Fine Art, Phoenixville, Chester County, specializes in 19th and 20th century American and European paintings. Among her artwork will be a signed oil on canvas, “Still Life from the Window,” by Mildred Bunting Miller (1892-1964), a Pennsylvania Impressionist who studied with Daniel Garber.

Other Pennsylvania dealers will include Sewickley Antiques of Leetsdale, George Stout of Stout's Antiques of West Newton, Harley Trice Antiques & Fine Art of Pittsburgh, Thomas Brown of McMurray and Cynthia Marshall of Butler.

Among the antiques that Stout will be bringing are a Norman Bell Geddes steel desk circa 1950, a steel wire fernery (1920), period Art Deco mixed Woods dresser (1930) and four steel French bistro chairs (1930).

Returning out-of-state dealers include Paul Fischer of Indianapolis, Ind.; Steve and Carolyn White of White & White Antiques, Skaneateles, N.Y., and Jane Langol of Medina, Ohio.

Stewart says the antiques show attracts about 1,000 people during its three-day run, which includes an evening preview party on March 10 and the antiques show on March 11 and 12. Proceeds help to maintain the museum which was commissioned in 1897 and is open for public tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and private or group tours with advance reservations.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

