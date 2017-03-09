McCarl Gallery aquires coverlets ,artifacts from textile museum
The Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College has received 301 new woven coverlets from the American Textile History Museum in Lowell, Mass.
The Massachusetts museum's trustees voted in May 2016 to permanently close because of financial difficulties, according to McCarl gallery curator Lauren M. Churilla. “As a result, the museum's collections committee and board of trustees sought to identify committed nonprofit organizations to serve as faithful, long-term stewards of their significant collections.”
The acquisition includes 113 figured and fancy coverlets from the collection of Katherine Hawthorne, who was instrumental in documenting coverlets for the Anderson/Hawthorne Textile Database and Research Collection, held at the McCarl Gallery. As America's largest repository of information on 19th century jacquard-woven coverlets, the database and collection contains detailed records on more than 14,000 coverlets loomed primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest United States between 1830 and 1860 and their weavers.
In addition to the coverlets, the McCarl Gallery will receive more than 100 artifacts related to weaving and textile production, including looms and spinning wheels.
A summer exhibit featuring selections from the new collection is planned. The collections also will be made available for research and public access.
Details: 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org