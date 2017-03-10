Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Warhol Museum picks new director from within

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 10, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Abby Warhola
Patrick Moore has been named director of the Andy Warhol Museum on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Interim director Patrick Moore has been elevated to director of Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum.

Moore took over as interim director in August 2016 after Eric Shiner, who had been director since 2011, stepped down to take a position with Sotheby's auction house in New York City.

Moore joined the museum in 2011 as director of development, and went on to serve as deputy director and managing director. He previously spent 10 years with the Alliance for the Arts in New York City, where he was the creator and project director of The Estate Project, a program that addressed the impact of the AIDS crisis on the national arts community.

“The Andy Warhol Museum is one of Pittsburgh's gems, and I look forward to seeing what Patrick's leadership will bring to the next phase of its development,” Jo Ellen Parker, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, said in a news release. “His unmatched passion for the museum and Andy Warhol's legacy, as well as his knowledge of the Carnegie Museums family and the Pittsburgh community, will serve him well in embracing his new and expanded responsibilities.”

Among the projects Moore is spearheading at The Warhol is the museum's current partnership with the Museum of Modern Art in New York to digitize Andy Warhol's entire body of film works.

“It was during my time as a student at Carnegie Mellon that I fell in love with Pittsburgh and, not long after, Warhol became my favorite artist,” Moore said in a statement. “The Andy Warhol Museum stands at an extraordinary moment, where we have the opportunity to present aspects of Andy Warhol that the world is still unaware of — his importance as a filmmaker, the depth of his religious faith, and his continuing influence on young artists.”

