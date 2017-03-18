Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Painter brings dark alter ego to light

Kurt Shaw | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Josh Mitchel
'Genesis' by Josh Mitchel
Josh Mitchel
'Panic at the Disco' by Josh Mitchel
Josh Mitchel
'Balance' by Josh Mitchel
Josh Mitchel
'Composition with Red and Green” by Josh Mitchel
Joseh Mitchel
'I Can't Breath” by Josh Mitchel

Updated 1 hour ago

It's rare that an exhibit spans both of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's 707 and 709 Galleries, and rarer still that an exhibit of that size is exclusively all the work of one artist. But in the case of “Hidden In Plain Sight — A Collision of the Second Self,” it's warranted.

“It's two separate bodies of work, but they are connected,” says artist Josh Mitchel, a painter from Point Breeze.

“A lot of work is about my relationship with myself,” Mitchel says. “I am also very interested in the overarching ideas of personal struggle, and internal conflicts. All ideas that connect deeply with the human experience.”

On display in 707 Gallery, “Collision of the Second Self” is all about Mitchel's relationship and struggles with making art. “Making art for me is not fun or relaxing,” he says. “It's difficult, exhausting and frustrating. Essentially, making art is very hard — but not making art is much worse.”

Figurative paintings all, in each Mitchel fractures the figure, adding implied movement or other struggles through a process of creating overlapping areas and richly textured layers.

The series began with “The Plight of Nephele,” a massive work that took Mitchel more than 200 hours to complete. In it, a female figure dressed in only underwear has been painted twice, lying in a crumpled bed, as if to insinuate that she has been tossing or turning in her sleep.

This implied restlessness is further underscored with a lost, blank stare emanating from the eyes in both versions of the figure.

“This is the painting that was the genesis,” Mitchel says. “It inspired me to make the rest of this body of work. My work deals with personal dissonance, and interpersonal struggle and conflict. And I feel that this painting was the one that was the segue to let me articulate those things.”

“Composition with Red and Green” offers another bilateral viewpoint, but directed outward rather than inward.

Here Mitchel confronts the viewer with a patriarchal figure — an elderly gentleman in a red shirt, sitting in a green armchair. His upper body literally split, he offers up a bifurcated expression that is both judgmental and patronizing.

“The subject confronts the viewer directly — maybe in a patronizing way, maybe to placate?” the artist says.

The remaining works dance with a similar delicacy, straddling the lines of perception, both outwardly and inwardly.

Only with “I Can't Breathe” does Mitchel take his subject a step beyond, into a socio-political realm. Here Mitchel depicts a black man in blue underwear, struggling to breathe. His own response to the Black Lives Matter movement, he says, it was “done in response to the sad and current political climate.”

On display in 709 Gallery, “Hidden in Plain Sight” is a body of work revolving around ideas of alter ego.

“We all have a dark persona within us which we carry around hidden just below the surface,” Mitchel says. “I tried to make paintings which would show the figure and its absence simultaneously.”

This is done so with aplomb with his “Hood” series. In nine small paintings hung in a row, the viewer is confronted with a shrouded figure seemingly gasping for air. Each represents “a symbol of something dark, cloaked and concealed underneath,” Mitchel says.

Conversely, six works from Mitchel's “Shirts” series feature an absent figure, represented only by a shirt seemingly cloaking an invisible man.

For example, the figure in “Panic at the Disco” exists in what seems like a dirty bathroom, represented by a shirt still luminous with hot lights from the dance floor. Real or imagined, one cannot help but get the feeling that this figure, missing or not, is hell-bent on self-destruction.

“The shirts and hoods are just metaphors for the darker version of us, our ‘otherness,' ” Mitchel says. And indeed, that message rings true loud and clear.

Finally, a few well thought out compositions straddle the line between fine academic studies and psychological thrillers. In “Balance,” the viewer is privy to only the lower half of a male figure struggling with tethered feet.

“This painting is about a tipping point,” Mitchel says. “Toiling with rope wrapped around one foot, this anonymous and truncated figure struggles to regain control at the edge of a dark and ominous set of stairs.”

As introspective as these works are, though, Mitchel says, “It's important for my paintings to reach my audience.”

“Its not just about me,” he says. “In other words, if I make a painting about my dead cat, nobody cares. If I make a painting about my dead cat that reminds you of your dead cat — total game changer.”

Kurt Shaw is a the Tribune-Review art critic.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.