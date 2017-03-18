Painter brings dark alter ego to light

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

‘Hidden In Plain Sight — A Collision of the Second Self'

It's rare that an exhibit spans both of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's 707 and 709 Galleries, and rarer still that an exhibit of that size is exclusively all the work of one artist. But in the case of “Hidden In Plain Sight — A Collision of the Second Self,” it's warranted.

“It's two separate bodies of work, but they are connected,” says artist Josh Mitchel, a painter from Point Breeze.

“A lot of work is about my relationship with myself,” Mitchel says. “I am also very interested in the overarching ideas of personal struggle, and internal conflicts. All ideas that connect deeply with the human experience.”

On display in 707 Gallery, “Collision of the Second Self” is all about Mitchel's relationship and struggles with making art. “Making art for me is not fun or relaxing,” he says. “It's difficult, exhausting and frustrating. Essentially, making art is very hard — but not making art is much worse.”

Figurative paintings all, in each Mitchel fractures the figure, adding implied movement or other struggles through a process of creating overlapping areas and richly textured layers.

The series began with “The Plight of Nephele,” a massive work that took Mitchel more than 200 hours to complete. In it, a female figure dressed in only underwear has been painted twice, lying in a crumpled bed, as if to insinuate that she has been tossing or turning in her sleep.

This implied restlessness is further underscored with a lost, blank stare emanating from the eyes in both versions of the figure.

“This is the painting that was the genesis,” Mitchel says. “It inspired me to make the rest of this body of work. My work deals with personal dissonance, and interpersonal struggle and conflict. And I feel that this painting was the one that was the segue to let me articulate those things.”

“Composition with Red and Green” offers another bilateral viewpoint, but directed outward rather than inward.

Here Mitchel confronts the viewer with a patriarchal figure — an elderly gentleman in a red shirt, sitting in a green armchair. His upper body literally split, he offers up a bifurcated expression that is both judgmental and patronizing.

“The subject confronts the viewer directly — maybe in a patronizing way, maybe to placate?” the artist says.

The remaining works dance with a similar delicacy, straddling the lines of perception, both outwardly and inwardly.

Only with “I Can't Breathe” does Mitchel take his subject a step beyond, into a socio-political realm. Here Mitchel depicts a black man in blue underwear, struggling to breathe. His own response to the Black Lives Matter movement, he says, it was “done in response to the sad and current political climate.”

On display in 709 Gallery, “Hidden in Plain Sight” is a body of work revolving around ideas of alter ego.

“We all have a dark persona within us which we carry around hidden just below the surface,” Mitchel says. “I tried to make paintings which would show the figure and its absence simultaneously.”

This is done so with aplomb with his “Hood” series. In nine small paintings hung in a row, the viewer is confronted with a shrouded figure seemingly gasping for air. Each represents “a symbol of something dark, cloaked and concealed underneath,” Mitchel says.

Conversely, six works from Mitchel's “Shirts” series feature an absent figure, represented only by a shirt seemingly cloaking an invisible man.

For example, the figure in “Panic at the Disco” exists in what seems like a dirty bathroom, represented by a shirt still luminous with hot lights from the dance floor. Real or imagined, one cannot help but get the feeling that this figure, missing or not, is hell-bent on self-destruction.

“The shirts and hoods are just metaphors for the darker version of us, our ‘otherness,' ” Mitchel says. And indeed, that message rings true loud and clear.

Finally, a few well thought out compositions straddle the line between fine academic studies and psychological thrillers. In “Balance,” the viewer is privy to only the lower half of a male figure struggling with tethered feet.

“This painting is about a tipping point,” Mitchel says. “Toiling with rope wrapped around one foot, this anonymous and truncated figure struggles to regain control at the edge of a dark and ominous set of stairs.”

As introspective as these works are, though, Mitchel says, “It's important for my paintings to reach my audience.”

“Its not just about me,” he says. “In other words, if I make a painting about my dead cat, nobody cares. If I make a painting about my dead cat that reminds you of your dead cat — total game changer.”

Kurt Shaw is a the Tribune-Review art critic.