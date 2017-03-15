Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Carnegie Museums' app lets you wake up to bird sounds

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 7:36 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

The Carnegie Museums' Innovation Studio and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Oakland have launched a bird alarm clock app that wakes up users with the sounds of bird calls.

Dawn Chorus allows users to be awakened with randomly selected bird calls each morning, or create a custom alarm by choosing from among 20 birds, such as black-capped chickadees and magnolia warblers. The app is free for Apple and Android devices.

“This app is a beautiful way to incorporate nature into your everyday life,” Eric Dorfman, the director of Carnegie Museum of Natural History, said in a statement. “Its utility and artistic design make it appealing to everyone from casual bird watchers to professional conservationists.”

In the app, birds appear in trees to create a song. Many of the birds chosen for the app are species that Carnegie Museum of Natural History scientists have studied or birds that are frequently banded at Powdermill Nature Reserve, the museum's environmental research center in Rector.

All of the birds are native to the northeastern United States. Museum scientists created cards with information about the birds to help users learn more about them.

Ashley Cecil, the museum's artist in residence in 2016, contributed artwork to the app, and local bird photographer Steve Gosser allowed the museum to use his photos. The bird sounds were acquired from the Macaulay Library at Cornell University.

Dawn Chorus has already been downloaded about 3,000 times.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.