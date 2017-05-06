Williams creates across the media offerings

Michael Williams' self-titled solo exhibit, which opened recently at the Carnegie Museum of Art, features massive canvases filled with scrawls and doodles over printed versions of his own digital drawings, proving that this artist has found a way to turn the image-making process on end.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Williams was born in Doylestown in 1978 and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., in 2000. Since then, his career has skyrocketed, thanks to inclusion in several notable group exhibits at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; Museum of Modern Art, New York; Dallas Museum of Art; and Wexner Center for the Arts, Columbus, Ohio.

Though his first museum solo show, “Yard Salsa,” was at Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montreal in Montreal, Canada, this is the artist's first solo U.S. museum exhibition, and the first to include his drawings displayed as a separate grouping. They are on display upstairs in the Carnegie's Scaife Galleries, while six large works and four smaller paintings, can be found in the Forum gallery.

Gallery representation as far reaching as Galerie Eva Presenhuber in Zurich, Switzerland, has afforded him opportunities for travel. And when he travels he brings with him photocopies of his own drawings, which he cuts up into collages to make new works on paper.

“I always start with drawings,” Williams says. “Sometimes they lead to digital drawings, and sometimes they lead to paintings.”

Paintings like “Purple Shebdy,” 2015, which is a massive canvas measuring 9 feet tall and 7 feet wide.

Partly representational, its basis is a digital drawing that appears to depict a classroom with the words “Global Warming” written on a chalkboard, but it is obscured by several jigsaw puzzle piece-like shapes among other markings in airbrushed oil paint.

“I start with a more representational image, and then, painting on top of it, I distort it more to the abstract side of things,” Williams says.

The jigsaw puzzle piece is an apparent motif in an ongoing series. Williams uses it as a portal for pure visual invention. By creating gaps in his pre-existing imagery, the puzzle shape allows him to discover new forms of abstraction between recognizable things.

“I'm trying to make things that I'm excited about, and that challenges my formal ideas,” he says.

“I like the idea of using my own images as if they were found images, taking something that I made and taking it further. I also like things that have to be deciphered, imagery that you have to really look at to figure out what's going on.”

In his most recent work, “Truth About Painting 2,” (2017) Williams gives nod to the act of painting itself by depicting a paint tube with a prescription label on it.

Williams cannot help but recognize the irony, as this particular work is exclusively an inkjet print of a digital drawing he did, printed out and presented on a massive scale.

“I recognize the idea of printing out an image, then having it stretched and hung can be kind of an insult to the idea of painting. But I've found a way past that and I see it as an equal, and I like the way they engage with each other,” he says.

In the Carnegie's Scaife Galleries, visitors will find 39 drawings in a central gallery. “It's sort of a thought bubble for the show downstairs,” Wiliams says.

Several allude to the painting “Yard Waste,” which is based on a digital drawing he did of the houses across the street from the back yard of the house where he lives in Los Angeles.

Noticeable among the houses, obscured by twisted shapes, is the silhouette of a lone figure.

“When I am making the digital drawing, I can delete things, and I end up leaving marks and voids like that,” he says.

In this way, Williams says he is “pulling abstract imagery out of representational imagery. “I take a step towards abstraction and they become some sort of other thing,” Likewise, he feels the drawings have become something of their own as well. At first they were studies for paintings, but now Williams feels they stand on their own.

“They are investigatory drawings,” he says. “I'm trying to find something out, instead of preach about something.”

“I'm not trying to be provocative. I'm just trying to make the images I want to see at the scale I want to see them, and I want them to do the work that I need them to do.”

Kurt Shaw is the Tribune-Review art critic.