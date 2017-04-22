Irish artists share strife and struggle in 'So It Is'

Admission: $20, $15 seniors, $16 students; Tuesdays half-off (with the exception of group tours); free to children under the age of 6

Featuring the work of seven artists from Northern Ireland, the exhibition “So It Is” touches on difficult subjects, from the ramifications of racism to the ruins of war. And all of it from a group of artists who have experienced their fair share of strife and struggle, and reacted to it.

The exhibit was organized by John Carson, head of the School of Art at Carnegie Mellon University, himself an Irishman and a practicing artist during the 1970s and '80s in Northern Ireland during the time of The Troubles, when conflicts between nationalists (mainly Roman Catholic) and unionists (mainly British or Protestant) not only turned violent, but deadly.

“I looked at artists whose work was courageous back then,” says Carson, in regard to choosing artists for this show. “So, I knew they'd come to Pittsburgh with that approach.”

For example, Paul Seawright, who is an executive dean at Ulster University, Coleraine, has made work about the conflict in Northern Ireland but also the war in Afghanistan, war in Africa and, in recent years, military recruitment and the reporting of foreign wars in the U.S.

His installation “They Dropped Like Flakes, They Dropped Like Stars” imagines the American landscape as a battlefield where returning soldiers take their own lives in unprecedented numbers.

Indeed, 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2014, the latest year available, more than 7,400 veterans took their own lives.

Seawright has been meeting and interviewing survivors of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the stories of their homecoming and of comrades lost to suicide have shaped this work.

“In those interviews almost everyone brought up the issue of veteran suicide, one soldier from Pa. telling me that more of his unit died on U.S. soil than in Iraq during their two year tour of duty,” Seawright says.

Comprised entirely of landscape photographs shot locally, mostly in Braddock, the piece is a visual response to the many difficult conversations Seawright recorded.

Another photographic installation, “Untitled (tyre fire)” by Locky Morris of Derry, Ireland, features the remnants of a tire fire along a corrugated iron wall in the Bogside area of Derry.

In the current political climate, this wall in Derry is redolent of the proposed wall along the Mexican/United States border, and similar divisive structures in other parts of the world.

Morris shot the photo early in the morning while taking his children to school. “The photo was taken quickly without too much conscious thought about what it all meant. It simply caught my eye at the time,” he says.

“Looking at it afterwards, with its minimal, slightly mysterious quality, the scorched corrugated metal fence with the after-image of a ‘tire fire,' I began to feel, had the potential to represent something outside its local specifics and perhaps speak to a wider world, in this case the U.S. and perhaps Pittsburgh itself.”

Wanting to address corruption and abuse of power in society, Belfast-based artist Ursula Burke created “Embroidery Frieze (The Politicians),” a large embroidery work made up of eight panels, with each panel hand embroidered and representing documentary images of politicians caught in the act of fighting in Parliament.

“The panels represent countries from all over the world, such as Ukraine, Greece, Georgia, Seoul, Russia, etc.,” Burke says. “It has a medieval palette of colored threads and they spill out of the interior frame where the anxious battle for power is trying frantically to be contained and out onto the floor, referring to the dissolution of that power.”

Rita Duffy lived and worked in Belfast for most of her career and five years ago moved to the Irish border. “As borders become more universally significant, I find that my local ‘neither here nor there' place is an inspiring place to make art,” she says.

To that end, her installation, “The Souvenir Shop,” is a contemporary art project that examines the gestures, symbols and props of how people re-enter past time and place for understanding the future.

Drawing on artistic legacy such as that of Andy Warhol who encouraged looking again at the familiar and the mass produced as a political act, Duffy presents “multiple produce” in the form of original artworks and multiple products for sale to the public, all in a general store type of setting.

They include things like jars of peanut butter labeled with the likeness of George Washington Carver and jelly jars referencing the history of lynching in the U.S. entitled “Strange Fruit.”

In this way, historical, political and social events are reworked and presented to the viewer as irreverent thought-provoking everyday commodities.

Finally, adding a bit of levity is the fresco “Dionysos” by John Kindness, who grew up in Belfast, but now lives and works in London.

“The structure of my fresco composition comes from a Greek vase painting and depicts a procession of Dionysos and his followers,” Kindness explains. “The figures are composed of a selection of Pittsburgh delicacies like pierogis, haluski and stuffed cabbage, along with onion rings and Italian meat products.”

“Dionysos represents all things joyful and a bit dangerous, things that today's religious conservatives would probably shun.”

Kurt Shaw is the Tribune-Review art critic.