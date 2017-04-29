Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Museums & Galleries

Remembering the glory of Pittsburgh's unique 'non-punk' scene

Kurt Shaw | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dennis Childers
“Did You Know”
Stacy Weiss
Dress Up As Natives
Stacy Weiss
Carsickness in the early 1980s: Chris Koenigsberg, Stevie Sciulli, Dennis Childers, Archie 'Hans' Werner and Karl Mullen.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Nearly every city has its own music scene, and in that regard, its own history. In Pittsburgh the scene from 1978 to 1982 proves a pivotal time according to “Non-Punk Pittsburgh,” an exhibit of documentary photography and film currently on display at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's SPACE gallery Downtown.

“The Steelers had just won their fourth Super Bowl and the Pirates had won the World Series, nobody cared that much for art, and for sure nobody cared about punk rock,” says photographer Larry Rippel, one of the show's organizers.

Nevertheless Pittsburgh's music and art scene endured, says Rippel, “It was about 50 people who came together to do music, art, photography, zines, and other creative pursuits.

Blatent Image Galley, which became Silver Eye Gallery, was born out of this group of creative people who wanted an outlet for their creativity and to also have fun. We made our art and we made our own fun.”

If you were a young person back then, you may remember seeing bands like A.T.S., the Cynics, the Young Radishes, the Compulsives, the Pukes, Hans Brinker, the Dykes, the Shakes, the Cardboards, Carsickness and Dress Up As Natives, among many others. Or at least seeing the cheap cut-and-paste posters for their gigs at places like The Decade, Electric Banana, Danny's Pub, Small World or Graffitti.

“We were always on the hunt for a good place to play,” says Dennis Childers, co-organizer of the exhibit and drummer for the band Carsickness.

It was Childers, an art teacher at Pittsburgh's CAPA high school, that pulled together the nearly 100 images that plaster the walls of SPACE. “I sat over a light table for about seven months looking at old negatives that were taken way back in the day,” he says.

Here visitors will find images of all of the aforementioned bands, plus dozens of others, captured by photographers Kevin Brunelle, Tom Jefferson, Janet McGough, Martha Rial, Stacy Weiss, Harriet Stein, Steve Sciulli, Bruce Tovsky, Lorraine Vullo, Bill Wade, Tracy Wuischpard, and of course Rippel.

Such as his picture of The Cardboards, with Ron Solo on synthesizer, Max Haste on vocals, Bill Bored on drums, and Keith Teeth on saxophone, performing at the Mattress Factory in 1980.

Childers says the newly minted museum for installation art was to also be the location of the first gig for his band Carsickness.

But, says Steve Sciulli, original keyboardist for Carsickness, “The Lions Walk was the first place we played — Jan. 5, 1980. We had five bands with films playing. The place was packed.”

On Friday evening, April 24, SPACE was packed in similar fashion when Carsickness opened its set at 8 p.m. during the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Spring Gallery Crawl.

It was the first time the band played together in 35 years, with lead singer Karl Mullen flying in all the way the from the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts for the event.

It was also an album release party of sorts for “Carsickness: 1979-1982,” a compilation drawing on the band's catalog, recently released by Pittsburgh's Get Hip Records ($10).

Listening to their music, one cannot help but draw associations to punk rock.

“It was a called a punk scene back in the day, but when we started looking back at it, it really wasn't the punk scene that was going on in the rest of the world or around the country,” Childers says. “It was really just this explosion of creativity and art back in that time period when Pittsburgh was kind of struggling with all the mills closing and stuff.”

“Pittsburgh was really kind of grungy and dirty back in those days,” recalls Childers. “For us, we were having an awesome time running around playing music in Market Square and other places.”

The film and video portion of the exhibit includes four video compilations Childers created, two of which are set to the music of Carsickness, and two of which are to the music of The Cardboards. Screened much larger on one wall, old footage of an interview with The Pukes from WTAE makes a fitting backdrop to an otherwise grungy feeling exhibit as it is.

And in a back room, Stephanie Beroes' documentary film “Debt Begins at Twenty” plays on.

A quasi-fictional documentary about the Pittsburgh punk scene, it brings to life this defining moment in Pittsburgh music history, as does the alluring photographs that make up this most interesting exhibit.

Kurt Shaw is the Tribune-Review art critic.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.