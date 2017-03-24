Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum closes

The Associated Press | Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
A selection of Bryce Brothers glass from the Harley Trice collection was on display during the reception to introduce changes and additions to the Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum in 2016.

Updated 45 minutes ago

The nonprofit Mt. Pleasant Glass Museum has closed.

The board of directors of the museum announced the decision March 23.

The museum, which is dedicated to Western Pennsylvania's glass manufacturing history, was founded in 2013 and focused on three glass factories in Mt. Pleasant during the 20th century: Bryce Bothers, L.E. Smith and Lenox. The museum was housed in the old Lenox factory on East Main Street.

Board president Sandy Spence says the group hopes to show its collection of glass from those plants in other nonprofit museums.

Spence says preserving the collection is the museum's first priority. She says the museum is being dissolved so “the collection will thrive in other more stable locations.”

The museum had been closed for the winter and reopened this month. Admission was free, though a donation of $5 per person was suggested.

