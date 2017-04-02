Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Museums & Galleries

Gordon Sarti's 'Wonders of Nature' photographs on display at Oakmont library

Joyce Hanz | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Oneida Falls by Gordon Sarti
Murray Reynold Falls by Gordon Sarti
Kettle Creek Bridge by Gordon Sarti

Gordon Sarti, 76, of Plum retired from education and has pursued his love of photography, with a focus on nature, ever since.

His solo exhibit, “Wonders of Nature: Fine Art Photography,” will be presented April 1 through 28 at the Carnegie Library in Oakmont.

It will showcase 30 images, feauring a mixture of black and white and color. The collection is available for purchase, with pieces ranging from $40 to $300.

A recent photo excursion to Ricketts Glen State Park in Eastern Pennsylvania provided inspiration in the form of 20-plus waterfalls.

Sarti stresses his love of photographing “non-humans” and wants people to know that his work is natural and spontaneous.

Sarti's bio doesn't boast any photography degrees, but his passion more than makes up for a lack of formal training.

“In reality I believe God had a hand in my pursuing nature photography,” Sarti says. “I show my work so others can share in God's creations.”

Sarti has traveled to South Carolina, the Dakotas, Florida, Arizona, Wyoming and Utah on photographic jaunts. Hiking the Pennsylvania Laurel Highlands continues to be an inspiration, he says.

He is a longtime member of the East Suburban Artists League.

“I have always had an interest in nature. I was drawn to it, “ he says. “Every opportunity is taken to photograph landscapes, wildflowers and wildlife.”

A free opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the Carnegie Library in Oakmont.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

