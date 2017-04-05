Children's Museum event focuses on a health lifestyle

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 7-9. The documentary “Keepers of the Game” plays at 11 a.m. April 7 and 12:30 p.m. April 8

In a documentary called “Keepers of the Game,” male residents of a small town consider playing lacrosse a spiritual practice and an honor reserved only for men. But not if the town's ladies can help it: They form their own lacrosse team.

“It was something where they were standing up for what they believe in,” says Julia McManus, promotional events manager for the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, which is showing “Keepers of the Game” this weekend as part of a larger event.

The documentary's message, McManus says, gives viewers the empowering message that “no matter who you are or where you're from, you can be anything you want to be.”

The movie is one component for the third annual Dick's Sporting Goods Weekend, April 7 to 9 at the North Side museum. Activities revolve around health and fitness: On April 8, representatives from KidsKardio Inc. will help kids learn how high they can jump and how fast they can run. On April 9, kids can explore a table of healthy foods and learn how to put the foods together to create healthy snacks.

The Dick's weekend coordinates with the museum's new exhibit, “Measurement Rules,” which opened in March, says Julie Segner, associate director of development for the museum. This exhibit explores the science of measurements in playful, interactive ways. For example, instead of just weighing themselves and getting a scale number, kids can learn how many chickens they weigh. Instead of getting their height numbers in feet and inches, kids can learn how tall they are in terms of sports balls and apples.

“Measurement Rules,” which stays through May 7 and then will go on tour to other museums, goes beyond simple tools like measuring tapes, Segner says. It includes things like odometers, calipers, 3-D imaging and balancing scales.

“It's really just about using the math and science behind measuring things,” she says.

The idea for “Measurement Rules” came from a chance meeting between a young boy and Jane Werner, the museum's executive director, Segner says. Werner was in the lobby, measuring items while trying to pinpoint a space for something new. The boy asked Werner to measure him; then, they went on to measure furniture like a bench and desk chair together.

Werner realized that children had few opportunities to really understand the principles behind measurements, Segner says.

“Measurements in inches and centimeters and feet … are kind of an abstract concept for young children,” she says. The exhibit “gives them a sense that you can use different methods of measurements.”

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.