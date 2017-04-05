Art Pick: Take your pick of 2 funky exhibits
From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 7, two fun and funky art exhibits open side-by-side on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside.
“A Porcupine in Pittsburgh!” is a solo exhibition by Greensburg-based artist Brian McCall. McCall captures landmarks of Pittsburgh with his lively watercolor illustrations and pairs them with his signature polystyrene sculptures, depicting wild animals indigenous to regions far from Western Pennsylvania.
The exhibit continues through April 29 at Gallerie Chiz, 5831 Ellsworth Ave. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 412-441-6005 or galleriechiz.com
And next door at Morgan Contemporary Glass Gallery, “Teapots! 11” opens with more than 60 teapot-themed works by as many artists. This highly anticipated annual show draws international acclaim, while showcasing an ever-diverse group of invited artists to challenge themselves with the teapot form.
The exhibit will remain on display through June 10. Morgan Contemporary Glass Gallery is at 5833 Ellsworth Ave. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Detail: 412-441-5200 or morganglassgallery.com